Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful three bedroom two bathroom home - Move in Ready!! This home features spacious rooms, neutral paint throughout, washer and dryer hookups, and granite countertops, This home is a must see! OPEN floor plans with a HUGE back yard! No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab.