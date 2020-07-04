10021 Cougar Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

WEST POINT - AMBER TRAILS - Spacious floor plan in a mature neighborhood. Living space includes 2 living areas, 2 dining areas with a fireplace. The oversized kitchen features great cabinets and counter space with a family island for entertaining with a pantry for storage. Split bedrooms with the Master Bedroom is located on the rear of the home for privacy and includes a large bath with double vanities, walk-in closet, stand-alone shower and garden tub for a long bath. A bonus room at the front of the home for either office or storage, New carpet and paint all round; Small animal only. Animal rents will apply.



All pets MUST BE APPROVED in advance by Property Manager. Please check with Property Manager for pet charges.



Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



