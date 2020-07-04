All apartments in Fort Worth
10021 Cougar Trail

Location

10021 Cougar Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76108

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
WEST POINT - AMBER TRAILS - Spacious floor plan in a mature neighborhood. Living space includes 2 living areas, 2 dining areas with a fireplace. The oversized kitchen features great cabinets and counter space with a family island for entertaining with a pantry for storage. Split bedrooms with the Master Bedroom is located on the rear of the home for privacy and includes a large bath with double vanities, walk-in closet, stand-alone shower and garden tub for a long bath. A bonus room at the front of the home for either office or storage, New carpet and paint all round; Small animal only. Animal rents will apply.

All pets MUST BE APPROVED in advance by Property Manager. Please check with Property Manager for pet charges.

Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Please visit RentRedTeam.com to schedule a showing, review application requirements, and apply online.

(RLNE5008224)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10021 Cougar Trail have any available units?
10021 Cougar Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 10021 Cougar Trail have?
Some of 10021 Cougar Trail's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10021 Cougar Trail currently offering any rent specials?
10021 Cougar Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10021 Cougar Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 10021 Cougar Trail is pet friendly.
Does 10021 Cougar Trail offer parking?
No, 10021 Cougar Trail does not offer parking.
Does 10021 Cougar Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10021 Cougar Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10021 Cougar Trail have a pool?
No, 10021 Cougar Trail does not have a pool.
Does 10021 Cougar Trail have accessible units?
No, 10021 Cougar Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 10021 Cougar Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 10021 Cougar Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

