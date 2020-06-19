All apartments in Flower Mound
Last updated April 13 2019 at 8:10 AM

2501 Windchase Drive

2501 Windchase Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2501 Windchase Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Darling updated three bedroom home in the heart of Flower Mound with fantastic curb appeal! Hand troweled texture, 2 inch blinds. Family Room with brick gas starter fireplace. Updated kitchen with granite look counters, gas range. Awesome back yard with open patio and raised deck great for backyard entertaining. Breakfast area with bay window and view of the backyard. Enjoy fresh paint, New HVAC, blinds & fixtures. Master suite with garden tub, Must see!
Landlord is a Texas licensed realtor. Information herein deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Buyer to verify room sizes and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2501 Windchase Drive have any available units?
2501 Windchase Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 2501 Windchase Drive have?
Some of 2501 Windchase Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2501 Windchase Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2501 Windchase Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2501 Windchase Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2501 Windchase Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 2501 Windchase Drive offer parking?
No, 2501 Windchase Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2501 Windchase Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2501 Windchase Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2501 Windchase Drive have a pool?
No, 2501 Windchase Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2501 Windchase Drive have accessible units?
No, 2501 Windchase Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2501 Windchase Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2501 Windchase Drive has units with dishwashers.

