2501 Windchase Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities

Darling updated three bedroom home in the heart of Flower Mound with fantastic curb appeal! Hand troweled texture, 2 inch blinds. Family Room with brick gas starter fireplace. Updated kitchen with granite look counters, gas range. Awesome back yard with open patio and raised deck great for backyard entertaining. Breakfast area with bay window and view of the backyard. Enjoy fresh paint, New HVAC, blinds & fixtures. Master suite with garden tub, Must see!

Landlord is a Texas licensed realtor. Information herein deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Buyer to verify room sizes and schools.