Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:54 AM

224 Apartments for rent in Flower Mound, TX with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Flower Mound apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within ... Read Guide >
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
29 Units Available
The Nexus Lakeside Apartments
2501 Lakeside Pkwy, Flower Mound, TX
Studio
$1,053
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,045
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1252 sqft
Carefully appointed homes with plush carpeting, wood cabinetry, and granite counters. Online payment for resident convenience. Enjoy an onsite game room and gym. Close to Grapevine Lake and Grapevine Mills. Easy access to I-35E.
Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
25 Units Available
Hillstone River Walk
3900 River Walk Dr, Flower Mound, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,336
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,866
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
30 Units Available
Elan Flower Mound
2601 Lakeside Pkwy, Flower Mound, TX
Studio
$1,077
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,237
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1319 sqft
Walking distance to Lake Grapevine trails, schools and a farmers market. Upgraded interior elements include plank flooring, granite countertops, wine fridges, dual vanities and private garages.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
Bexley Riverwalk
4000 S Broadway Ave, Flower Mound, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,174
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Walk to The Marketplace at Flower Mound and Cortaderra Park in minutes. On-site amenities include a business center, trash valet and garage parking. Units have granite countertops and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
20 Units Available
Shadow Ridge
Eleven11 Lexington at Flower Mound
1111 Lexington Ave, Flower Mound, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,141
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,181
1356 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with one-, two- or three-bedrooms. Modern kitchens, hardwoods, crown molding, 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, garden tubs. Enjoy pool, spa, fitness center, business center. Located between Lewisville and Coppell with local shopping, dining, entertainment.
Last updated July 13 at 12:29am
18 Units Available
Park Central Flower Mound
4200 Broadway Ave, Flower Mound, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,225
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1452 sqft
Pet-friendly community nestled between Lake Grapevine and Lake Lewisville. Minutes to Leonard Johns Park. On-site amenities include sauna, fitness center, and saltwater pool. Apartments have in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Close to I-35E.
Results within 1 mile of Flower Mound
Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
51 Units Available
Camden Riverwalk
3800 Grapevine Mills Pkwy, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,219
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,589
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,099
1617 sqft
Spacious apartments with extra storage and walk-in closets. Community features a clubhouse, swimming pool and media room. E-payments for resident convenience. Near Grapevine Mills for shopping and dining. Close to Highway 121.
Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
29 Units Available
Grapevine Twenty Four 99
3601 Grapevine Mills Pkwy, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,164
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,589
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Expansive pool with lap lanes and plenty of room to lounge and socialize. Large, grassy dogpark with trees and bench seating. Stylish interiors with 2" blinds and ceramic tile backsplahes. Less than a mile to Grapevine Mills.
Last updated July 13 at 12:36am
$
10 Units Available
Toscana at Valley Ridge
1400 W Valley Ridge Blvd, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$955
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
936 sqft
Modern homes with custom finishes and patio/balcony. Ample community amenities, including a dog park, fire pit, 24-hour gym and clubhouse. Located near I-35E. Shop at Vista Ridge Mall during your free time.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
25 Units Available
Ovation at Lewisville
2250 South Valley Parkway, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,142
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our community offers an irresistible combination of residential comfort, convenience, and quality. Our warm and inviting apartment community is set among a beautifully landscaped neighborhood. Come and choose your new home today!
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
26 Units Available
Cypress at Lewisville
2436 South Valley Parkway, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,082
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,542
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,987
1386 sqft
Constructed to exceed your dreams, Cypress at Lewisville was built with intent. Our fine community blends experience and puts residents in the heart of convenience.
Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
31 Units Available
Terrawood
3225 N Grapevine Mills Blvd, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,164
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,613
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,878
1455 sqft
Recently renovated homes with granite counters and extra storage. Ample onsite amenities, including a conference room, pool and clubhouse. Near Grapevine Mills for convenient shopping and dining. Close to I-635
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
20 Units Available
Bexley Grapevine
3535 Bluffs Ln, Grapevine, TX
Studio
$1,099
644 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,259
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1308 sqft
Life often leads in you in an unexpected direction. Establish a home where you land in luxury surrounded by what you desire. Bexley Grapevine offers an unparalleled location convenient to both Dallas and Fort Worth.
Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
15 Units Available
Wimbledon
1420 W Main St, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$874
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,217
854 sqft
Community includes sundeck, playground and fitness center. Units feature vaulted ceilings, custom oak cabinets and fireplaces. Easy access to grocery stores, restaurants and shopping in Dallas/Fort Worth.
Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
27 Units Available
Cross Creek at Grapevine Ranch
2701 Grapevine Mills Blvd N, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,155
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1101 sqft
Cross Creek luxury apartments are located in one of the most vibrant and prestigious communities in Grapevine, Texas-just minutes away from DFW International Airport and Grapevine Mills Mall.
Results within 5 miles of Flower Mound
Last updated July 13 at 12:35am
16 Units Available
Summit Ridge
1070 Grandys Ln, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,055
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
Luxurious apartments feature in-unit laundry, beautiful kitchens with granite counters and dishwasher. 24-hour fitness center, tennis court, pool and hot tub! Peaceful location with convenient business center resources.
Last updated July 13 at 12:17am
90 Units Available
Scotch Creek
3211 Scotch Creek Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,045
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1226 sqft
Units include balcony, air conditioning and ceiling fan. Community includes a business center and clubhouse, and supports online credit card payments. Located just 7 miles from DFW Airport and other amenities.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
76 Units Available
Jefferson Silverlake
1775 State Highway 26, Grapevine, TX
Studio
$1,248
661 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,414
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,037
1237 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
28 Units Available
Stoneledge
401 Boyd Dr, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,235
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located on the corner of Turner Road and Boyd Drive near Highway 114L. Luxury apartments with a fully equipped kitchen, a patio or balcony and walk-in closets. Community includes a pool and a courtyard.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
60 Units Available
Chapel Hill
300 E Round Grove Rd, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$919
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,773
1394 sqft
A true resort community, Chapel Hill features luxury amenities like a putting green, volleyball courts and a concierge.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
22 Units Available
Hidden Creek
1200 College Pkwy, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$980
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,729
1493 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-35E. Floor plans feature private patios or balconies. Community offers a resort-style pool, outdoor spa, social lounge and 24-hour athletic center. Covered parking and private detached garages available by reservation.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
14 Units Available
Vista Ridge
The Pointe at Vista Ridge
2701 MacArthur Blvd, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,010
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,507
1295 sqft
Recently renovated with upscale features like oversized closets, vaulted ceilings, and relaxing garden tubs. World-class resident perks include pool and hot tub, car wash station, media center, and a pet park for your best friend.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
111 Units Available
Lakepointe
Hebron 121 Station
1 Hebron Station Circle, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$964
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,457
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,398
1679 sqft
Hebron 121 Station offers brand-new, luxury apartments in Lewisville, Texas, providing open and spacious one & two bedroom apartment homes. Surrounded by palm trees, our Lewisville, TX apartments deliver the ultimate in resort-style living.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
21 Units Available
Montelena
501 Turner Rd, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,155
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1219 sqft
Grapevine Mills and a variety of wineries are just minutes away from this property. When at home, residents enjoy walk in closets, hardwood flooring and fireplaces. Amenities include pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym and clubhouse.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Flower Mound, TX

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Flower Mound apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

