Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center 24hr gym parking pool garage cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bike storage clubhouse fire pit guest parking internet access internet cafe lobby package receiving trash valet

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Eleven11 Lexington at Flower Mound unveils the lifestyle, walkability, beautiful finishes and resort-style amenities that you have always wanted. Located within the Flower Mound ISD and the Lewisville ISD, our community offers access to some of the most highly sought after public education in Texas. With incredible walkability to Kroger, CVS, Starbucks, 5+ fitness studios and countless restaurants, Eleven11 Lexington distinguishes itself as a premier living option in the bustling city of Flower Mound, TX