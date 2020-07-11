Park Central Flower Mound

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub sauna cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center concierge internet access pool table trash valet

Perhaps you're beginning a new chapter in life. Maybe you want to make a fresh start. Or you could just be ready for a change. No matter your reason for moving places, you're going to love Park Central at Flower Mounda Fresh Take on living the good life.Start fresh with a home that ensures you'll live well. Discover rich espresso wood cabinetry, glass tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Enjoy a roomy work island, sleek granite countertops and real hardwood flooring. Park Central at Flower Mound takes the concept of healthy living to a whole new level. Introducing Spa at Home amenities including men's and women's steam rooms to eliminate toxins and enhance immunity, a massage room for relaxation and stress reduction, and tanning facilities to ensure you look as great as you feel. You'll also discover a state-of-the-art Fitness Center with cardio and weight training equipment for becoming your personal best.Just behind Park Central's clubhouse lies a lavishly landscaped plaza featuring a saltwater pool, Wolf barbeque grills and alfresco kitchen. Equally luxurious is the adjoining lanai-style party pavilion with Great Room and Champagne Lounge whose walls fold back for open air entertaining. Add a variety of gaming options and a chef's kitchen to create a festive atmosphere for savoring with family and friends.Located just 10 minutes north of DFW International Airport, Flower Mound, Texas is a master planned community with abundant parks, green spaces and hike & bike trails. Among its many attractions is Grapevine Lake with options to rent or ride almost any watercraft imaginable, great restaurants, fun wine bars, and shopping options galore from designer to discount. Excellent medical facilities and exemplary schools distinguish this livable community just 20 minutes from downtown Dallas.