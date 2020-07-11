All apartments in Flower Mound
Home
/
Flower Mound, TX
/
Park Central Flower Mound
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:14 AM

Park Central Flower Mound

4200 Broadway Ave · (972) 325-7483
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4200 Broadway Ave, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 12208 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,230

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 652 sqft

Unit 08307 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 736 sqft

Unit 03105 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,440

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 736 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 04205 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,565

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1011 sqft

Unit 07304 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1011 sqft

Unit 08304 · Avail. now

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1011 sqft

See 9+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 05201 · Avail. Aug 16

$2,090

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1452 sqft

Unit 11201 · Avail. Aug 12

$2,090

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1452 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Park Central Flower Mound.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
sauna
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
concierge
internet access
pool table
trash valet
Perhaps you're beginning a new chapter in life. Maybe you want to make a fresh start. Or you could just be ready for a change. No matter your reason for moving places, you're going to love Park Central at Flower Mounda Fresh Take on living the good life.Start fresh with a home that ensures you'll live well. Discover rich espresso wood cabinetry, glass tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Enjoy a roomy work island, sleek granite countertops and real hardwood flooring. Park Central at Flower Mound takes the concept of healthy living to a whole new level. Introducing Spa at Home amenities including men's and women's steam rooms to eliminate toxins and enhance immunity, a massage room for relaxation and stress reduction, and tanning facilities to ensure you look as great as you feel. You'll also discover a state-of-the-art Fitness Center with cardio and weight training equipment for becoming your personal best.Just behind Park Central's clubhouse lies a lavishly landscaped plaza featuring a saltwater pool, Wolf barbeque grills and alfresco kitchen. Equally luxurious is the adjoining lanai-style party pavilion with Great Room and Champagne Lounge whose walls fold back for open air entertaining. Add a variety of gaming options and a chef's kitchen to create a festive atmosphere for savoring with family and friends.Located just 10 minutes north of DFW International Airport, Flower Mound, Texas is a master planned community with abundant parks, green spaces and hike & bike trails. Among its many attractions is Grapevine Lake with options to rent or ride almost any watercraft imaginable, great restaurants, fun wine bars, and shopping options galore from designer to discount. Excellent medical facilities and exemplary schools distinguish this livable community just 20 minutes from downtown Dallas.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $100 (1 bedroom), $200 (2 bedroom), $300 (3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, Weight limit: 60 lbs
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease, Detached garage: $125/month.
Storage Details: Storage units: $50/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Park Central Flower Mound have any available units?
Park Central Flower Mound has 17 units available starting at $1,230 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does Park Central Flower Mound have?
Some of Park Central Flower Mound's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Park Central Flower Mound currently offering any rent specials?
Park Central Flower Mound is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Park Central Flower Mound pet-friendly?
Yes, Park Central Flower Mound is pet friendly.
Does Park Central Flower Mound offer parking?
Yes, Park Central Flower Mound offers parking.
Does Park Central Flower Mound have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Park Central Flower Mound offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Park Central Flower Mound have a pool?
Yes, Park Central Flower Mound has a pool.
Does Park Central Flower Mound have accessible units?
No, Park Central Flower Mound does not have accessible units.
Does Park Central Flower Mound have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Park Central Flower Mound has units with dishwashers.
