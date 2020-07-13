Apartment List
/
TX
/
flower mound
/
apartments under 1400
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:55 PM

221 Apartments under $1,400 for rent in Flower Mound, TX

Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
25 Units Available
Hillstone River Walk
3900 River Walk Dr, Flower Mound, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,332
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,866
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
29 Units Available
The Nexus Lakeside Apartments
2501 Lakeside Pkwy, Flower Mound, TX
Studio
$1,053
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,045
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1252 sqft
Carefully appointed homes with plush carpeting, wood cabinetry, and granite counters. Online payment for resident convenience. Enjoy an onsite game room and gym. Close to Grapevine Lake and Grapevine Mills. Easy access to I-35E.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
30 Units Available
Elan Flower Mound
2601 Lakeside Pkwy, Flower Mound, TX
Studio
$1,099
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,237
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1319 sqft
Walking distance to Lake Grapevine trails, schools and a farmers market. Upgraded interior elements include plank flooring, granite countertops, wine fridges, dual vanities and private garages.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
9 Units Available
Bexley Riverwalk
4000 S Broadway Ave, Flower Mound, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,174
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Walk to The Marketplace at Flower Mound and Cortaderra Park in minutes. On-site amenities include a business center, trash valet and garage parking. Units have granite countertops and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
19 Units Available
Shadow Ridge
Eleven11 Lexington at Flower Mound
1111 Lexington Ave, Flower Mound, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,141
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,181
1356 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with one-, two- or three-bedrooms. Modern kitchens, hardwoods, crown molding, 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, garden tubs. Enjoy pool, spa, fitness center, business center. Located between Lewisville and Coppell with local shopping, dining, entertainment.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
18 Units Available
Park Central Flower Mound
4200 Broadway Ave, Flower Mound, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,230
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1452 sqft
Pet-friendly community nestled between Lake Grapevine and Lake Lewisville. Minutes to Leonard Johns Park. On-site amenities include sauna, fitness center, and saltwater pool. Apartments have in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Close to I-35E.
Results within 1 mile of Flower Mound
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
48 Units Available
Camden Riverwalk
3800 Grapevine Mills Pkwy, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,209
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,099
1617 sqft
Spacious apartments with extra storage and walk-in closets. Community features a clubhouse, swimming pool and media room. E-payments for resident convenience. Near Grapevine Mills for shopping and dining. Close to Highway 121.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:33pm
$
10 Units Available
Toscana at Valley Ridge
1400 W Valley Ridge Blvd, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$955
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
936 sqft
Modern homes with custom finishes and patio/balcony. Ample community amenities, including a dog park, fire pit, 24-hour gym and clubhouse. Located near I-35E. Shop at Vista Ridge Mall during your free time.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
29 Units Available
Grapevine Twenty Four 99
3601 Grapevine Mills Pkwy, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,164
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,589
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Expansive pool with lap lanes and plenty of room to lounge and socialize. Large, grassy dogpark with trees and bench seating. Stylish interiors with 2" blinds and ceramic tile backsplahes. Less than a mile to Grapevine Mills.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
$
24 Units Available
Ovation at Lewisville
2250 South Valley Parkway, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,167
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our community offers an irresistible combination of residential comfort, convenience, and quality. Our warm and inviting apartment community is set among a beautifully landscaped neighborhood. Come and choose your new home today!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
31 Units Available
Terrawood
3225 N Grapevine Mills Blvd, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,164
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,613
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,878
1455 sqft
Recently renovated homes with granite counters and extra storage. Ample onsite amenities, including a conference room, pool and clubhouse. Near Grapevine Mills for convenient shopping and dining. Close to I-635
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
15 Units Available
Wimbledon
1420 W Main St, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$874
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,217
854 sqft
Community includes sundeck, playground and fitness center. Units feature vaulted ceilings, custom oak cabinets and fireplaces. Easy access to grocery stores, restaurants and shopping in Dallas/Fort Worth.
Verified

1 of 91

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
$
26 Units Available
Cypress at Lewisville
2436 South Valley Parkway, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,082
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,542
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,987
1386 sqft
Constructed to exceed your dreams, Cypress at Lewisville was built with intent. Our fine community blends experience and puts residents in the heart of convenience.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
27 Units Available
Cross Creek at Grapevine Ranch
2701 Grapevine Mills Blvd N, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,155
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1101 sqft
Cross Creek luxury apartments are located in one of the most vibrant and prestigious communities in Grapevine, Texas-just minutes away from DFW International Airport and Grapevine Mills Mall.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
20 Units Available
Bexley Grapevine
3535 Bluffs Ln, Grapevine, TX
Studio
$1,099
644 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,259
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1308 sqft
Life often leads in you in an unexpected direction. Establish a home where you land in luxury surrounded by what you desire. Bexley Grapevine offers an unparalleled location convenient to both Dallas and Fort Worth.
Results within 5 miles of Flower Mound
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
$
22 Units Available
Estates at Vista Ridge
160 E Vista Ridge Mall Dr, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$907
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,082
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1237 sqft
Beautifully appointed apartments with nine different floor plans. Peaceful community with two swimming pools, splash park, fitness center and media room. Close to I-35E, Highway 121 and the George Bush Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
59 Units Available
Chapel Hill
300 E Round Grove Rd, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$921
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,773
1394 sqft
A true resort community, Chapel Hill features luxury amenities like a putting green, volleyball courts and a concierge.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
102 Units Available
Copper Ridge
2001 Holley Pkwy, Roanoke, TX
1 Bedroom
$928
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,233
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,860
1429 sqft
Conveniently located near shopping and dining near the intersection of Kirby and Poplar. Units feature open kitchens, vaulted living areas, garden tubs and private balconies/patios.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
20 Units Available
Watermark
150 Parish Ln, Roanoke, TX
1 Bedroom
$980
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,253
1100 sqft
Minutes from I-114 and I-35, within a residential area. Spacious interiors with kitchen and bathroom upgrades. A resort-like pool, green space, and picnic area provided. Nine-foot ceilings, full-size appliances, and island kitchens provided.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
22 Units Available
Hidden Creek
1200 College Pkwy, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$981
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,729
1493 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-35E. Floor plans feature private patios or balconies. Community offers a resort-style pool, outdoor spa, social lounge and 24-hour athletic center. Covered parking and private detached garages available by reservation.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
18 Units Available
Oak Forest
1531 S State Highway 121, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$920
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
983 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1278 sqft
Desirable location in Lewisville School district, just minutes from I-35 for easy commuting. Enjoy community with jogging trail, covered parking and pool. Luxury units feature granite counters, fireplace and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 80

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
115 Units Available
Lakepointe
Hebron 121 Station
1 Hebron Station Circle, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$964
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,467
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,398
1679 sqft
Hebron 121 Station offers brand-new, luxury apartments in Lewisville, Texas, providing open and spacious one & two bedroom apartment homes. Surrounded by palm trees, our Lewisville, TX apartments deliver the ultimate in resort-style living.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
9 Units Available
Somerset
256 E Corporate Dr, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$868
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,233
986 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments with cozy kitchens, fireplace, W/D hookups, walk-in closets, patio/balcony and carport parking. Enjoy two pools, cardio fitness center, car wash. Easy access to I-35E. Close to Central Park, shopping, dining.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
10 Units Available
Catalina
998 Bellaire Blvd, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$819
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
889 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Tucked in a quiet, residential neighborhood in the popular Dallas/Fort Worth suburb or Lewisville, Catalina provides a superb location between Lewisville Lake and Grapevine Lake.

July 2020 Flower Mound Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Flower Mound Rent Report. Flower Mound rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Flower Mound rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Flower Mound Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Flower Mound Rent Report. Flower Mound rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Flower Mound rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Flower Mound rents declined slightly over the past month

Flower Mound rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, and have decreased slightly by 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Flower Mound stand at $1,834 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,279 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Flower Mound's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Flower Mound over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 8 of the largest 10 cities in the Dallas metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Arlington has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,272, while one-bedrooms go for $1,024.
    • Over the past year, Fort Worth has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,155, while one-bedrooms go for $930.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,133; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,455; rents were down 0.4% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Flower Mound

    As rents have fallen slightly in Flower Mound, large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Flower Mound is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Texas have been moderately decreasing, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have fallen by 0.1% in Austin, 0.6% in San Antonio, and 0.9% in Houston.
    • Flower Mound's median two-bedroom rent of $2,279 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Flower Mound fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%) and Nashville (+0.7%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Flower Mound than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,025, where Flower Mound is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,130
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,160
    0
    -0.6%
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.4%
    1.4%
    Plano
    $1,170
    $1,450
    -0.4%
    0
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.9%
    Irving
    $990
    $1,230
    -0.6%
    0.5%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0
    1.4%
    Mesquite
    $1,110
    $1,380
    0.6%
    1%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0
    0.6%
    Carrollton
    $1,110
    $1,380
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Frisco
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.4%
    0.7%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    0.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,310
    -0.6%
    -1.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,300
    0.2%
    1.9%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0
    -0.5%
    Flower Mound
    $1,830
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,360
    -0.1%
    -0.7%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    0
    2.4%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    0
    1.2%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,240
    0.4%
    0.8%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,320
    -0.1%
    2.6%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.3%
    -1%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,250
    $1,560
    -0.1%
    2.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.1%
    3.4%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,710
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,600
    0.4%
    -0.3%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    -0.1%
    -1.4%
    Hurst
    $990
    $1,220
    0.5%
    1.9%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0
    0.3%
    The Colony
    $1,220
    $1,510
    0.4%
    2%
    Waxahachie
    $950
    $1,180
    0.2%
    2%
    Little Elm
    $1,240
    $1,550
    1.2%
    3.8%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Sachse
    $1,080
    $1,350
    1%
    -0.8%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,210
    -0.5%
    -4.5%
    Prosper
    $1,390
    $1,730
    1.8%
    -0.7%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Flower Mound 1 BedroomsFlower Mound 2 BedroomsFlower Mound 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFlower Mound 3 BedroomsFlower Mound Accessible ApartmentsFlower Mound Apartments under $1,200Flower Mound Apartments under $1,400
    Flower Mound Apartments under $1,600Flower Mound Apartments under $1,800Flower Mound Apartments with BalconyFlower Mound Apartments with GarageFlower Mound Apartments with GymFlower Mound Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFlower Mound Apartments with Move-in Specials
    Flower Mound Apartments with ParkingFlower Mound Apartments with PoolFlower Mound Apartments with Washer-DryerFlower Mound Cheap PlacesFlower Mound Dog Friendly ApartmentsFlower Mound Pet Friendly PlacesFlower Mound Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
    Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX
    Cedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TX

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
    University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
    Dallas Theological Seminary