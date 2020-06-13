Apartment List
/
TX
/
flower mound
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:20 AM

203 Apartments for rent in Flower Mound, TX with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with r... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Shadow Ridge
27 Units Available
Eleven11 Lexington at Flower Mound
1111 Lexington Ave, Flower Mound, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,125
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,342
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,984
1356 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with one-, two- or three-bedrooms. Modern kitchens, hardwoods, crown molding, 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, garden tubs. Enjoy pool, spa, fitness center, business center. Located between Lewisville and Coppell with local shopping, dining, entertainment.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
28 Units Available
The Nexus Lakeside Apartments
2501 Lakeside Pkwy, Flower Mound, TX
Studio
$1,084
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,058
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,776
1252 sqft
Carefully appointed homes with plush carpeting, wood cabinetry, and granite counters. Online payment for resident convenience. Enjoy an onsite game room and gym. Close to Grapevine Lake and Grapevine Mills. Easy access to I-35E.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
28 Units Available
Elan Flower Mound
2601 Lakeside Pkwy, Flower Mound, TX
Studio
$1,189
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,228
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,001
1319 sqft
Walking distance to Lake Grapevine trails, schools and a farmers market. Upgraded interior elements include plank flooring, granite countertops, wine fridges, dual vanities and private garages.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
19 Units Available
Hillstone River Walk
3900 River Walk Dr, Flower Mound, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,232
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,082
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Bexley Riverwalk
4000 S Broadway Ave, Flower Mound, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,149
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Walk to The Marketplace at Flower Mound and Cortaderra Park in minutes. On-site amenities include a business center, trash valet and garage parking. Units have granite countertops and in-unit laundry.
Results within 1 mile of Flower Mound
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
18 Units Available
Terrawood
3225 N Grapevine Mills Blvd, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,125
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated homes with granite counters and extra storage. Ample onsite amenities, including a conference room, pool and clubhouse. Near Grapevine Mills for convenient shopping and dining. Close to I-635
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:04am
$
9 Units Available
Toscana at Valley Ridge
1400 W Valley Ridge Blvd, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
936 sqft
Modern homes with custom finishes and patio/balcony. Ample community amenities, including a dog park, fire pit, 24-hour gym and clubhouse. Located near I-35E. Shop at Vista Ridge Mall during your free time.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
49 Units Available
Camden Riverwalk
3800 Grapevine Mills Pkwy, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,199
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1617 sqft
Spacious apartments with extra storage and walk-in closets. Community features a clubhouse, swimming pool and media room. E-payments for resident convenience. Near Grapevine Mills for shopping and dining. Close to Highway 121.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
20 Units Available
Ovation at Lewisville
2250 South Valley Parkway, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,082
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our community offers an irresistible combination of residential comfort, convenience, and quality. Our warm and inviting apartment community is set among a beautifully landscaped neighborhood. Come and choose your new home today!
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lewisville Valley
9 Units Available
Villas at Waterchase
165 N Old Orchard Ln, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
963 sqft
Abundant storage throughout every home with walk-in closets, kitchen pantry, and additional outdoor storage off of patio/balcony. Playground and lighted sports court for outdoor recreation. Resort-style pool. Five minutes to I-35E.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
40 Units Available
Grapevine Twenty Four 99
3601 Grapevine Mills Pkwy, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,089
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Expansive pool with lap lanes and plenty of room to lounge and socialize. Large, grassy dogpark with trees and bench seating. Stylish interiors with 2" blinds and ceramic tile backsplahes. Less than a mile to Grapevine Mills.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
28 Units Available
Cross Creek at Grapevine Ranch
2701 Grapevine Mills Blvd N, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,105
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1101 sqft
Cross Creek luxury apartments are located in one of the most vibrant and prestigious communities in Grapevine, Texas-just minutes away from DFW International Airport and Grapevine Mills Mall.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
Bexley Grapevine
3535 Bluffs Ln, Grapevine, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,259
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1309 sqft
Life often leads in you in an unexpected direction. Establish a home where you land in luxury surrounded by what you desire. Bexley Grapevine offers an unparalleled location convenient to both Dallas and Fort Worth.
Verified

1 of 91

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
34 Units Available
Cypress at Lewisville
2436 South Valley Parkway, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,082
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,452
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,877
1386 sqft
Constructed to exceed your dreams, Cypress at Lewisville was built with intent. Our fine community blends experience and puts residents in the heart of convenience.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
10 Units Available
Wimbledon
1420 W Main St, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,074
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
854 sqft
Community includes sundeck, playground and fitness center. Units feature vaulted ceilings, custom oak cabinets and fireplaces. Easy access to grocery stores, restaurants and shopping in Dallas/Fort Worth.
Results within 5 miles of Flower Mound
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
27 Units Available
Round Grove
201 E Round Grove Rd, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$870
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1322 sqft
Pet-friendly Lewisville apartments with 24-hour emergency maintenance, near Interstate 35. Hot tub, sand volleyball court and outdoor kitchen. Breakfast bar, exterior storage and brushed nickel fixtures in units. Gated community.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:13am
$
31 Units Available
Dove Park Apartments
1400 N Park Blvd, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
998 sqft
At Dove Park Apartments you'll find the carefree living you've earned and the luxury you deserve.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 01:17am
16 Units Available
Oxford at the Boulevard
2010 S Corinth St, Corinth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1325 sqft
Oxford at the Boulevard in Corinth, Texas, are upscale apartments with all the latest amenities, like granite countertops, a saltwater pool and a great fitness center. Near shopping and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:58am
28 Units Available
Oxford at Lakeview
3300 South Garrison Road, Corinth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1353 sqft
Welcome to Oxford at Lake View, the premier luxury apartments in Corinth, Texas. Featuring incredible apartment homes and unparalleled communal amenities for all to enjoy, Oxford at Lake View offers unmatched luxury for each of its residents.
Verified

1 of 80

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lakepointe
103 Units Available
Hebron 121 Station
1 Hebron Station Circle, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,019
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,604
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,423
1679 sqft
Hebron 121 Station offers brand-new, luxury apartments in Lewisville, Texas, providing open and spacious one & two bedroom apartment homes. Surrounded by palm trees, our Lewisville, TX apartments deliver the ultimate in resort-style living.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 06:07am
18 Units Available
Cobblestone Village
951 Turner Rd, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,022
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,098
982 sqft
Exceptional Living, IN THE HEART OF GRAPEVINE. Nestled in a calm and serene neighborhood, Cobblestone Village boasts the best location in Grapevine, Texas.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
80 Units Available
Jefferson Silverlake
1775 State Highway 26, Grapevine, TX
Studio
$1,333
661 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,471
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,996
1237 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
The Pinnacle
146 Valley View Dr, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$960
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
929 sqft
On-site maintenance, management, and courtesy officer. Free covered parking. Open floor plans with wrap-around breakfast bar. Just one mile to I-35E, Central Park.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
The View on Fox Creek
201 W Southwest Pkwy, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$835
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
882 sqft
The View on Fox Creek is located in one of the Dallas area’s fastest-growing suburbs, Lewisville, Texas. This highly-desirable community is just northwest of Downtown Dallas along Lewisville Lake.
City Guide for Flower Mound, TX

The interesting thing is that Flower Mound is actually named after the prominent 12.5 acre mound in town. The Mound reaches 50-feet high and is located in the southern half of the city. The wild flowers that grow on it beautify the scene. When the bluebonnets, wild foxgloves, and firewheels blossom in the spring, the town becomes even more inviting.

There is no need to sing that song "Where Have All the Flowers Gone" by Peter, Paul, and Mary. Flowers abound here, but don't go eating any. Some may be poisonous. Flower Mound is appropriately named, and that's relieving to know, especially since some places make you think it's going to be spring all the time and that's just not true. Flower Mound is a town within the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. However, the city not only showcases unique scenery, it showcases a unique scene -- seen everywhere from the golf courses to restaurant tables. That's what has the population tally at 64,669 and rising. More and more people just want a piece of that sweet Flower Mound action. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Flower Mound, TX

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Flower Mound renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Flower Mound 1 BedroomsFlower Mound 2 BedroomsFlower Mound 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFlower Mound 3 BedroomsFlower Mound Accessible ApartmentsFlower Mound Apartments under $1,200Flower Mound Apartments under $1,400
Flower Mound Apartments under $1,600Flower Mound Apartments under $1,800Flower Mound Apartments with BalconyFlower Mound Apartments with GarageFlower Mound Apartments with GymFlower Mound Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFlower Mound Apartments with Move-in Specials
Flower Mound Apartments with ParkingFlower Mound Apartments with PoolFlower Mound Apartments with Washer-DryerFlower Mound Cheap PlacesFlower Mound Dog Friendly ApartmentsFlower Mound Pet Friendly PlacesFlower Mound Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX
Cedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary