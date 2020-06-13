76 Accessible Apartments for rent in Flower Mound, TX

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
28 Units Available
Elan Flower Mound
2601 Lakeside Pkwy, Flower Mound, TX
Studio
$1,189
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,228
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,001
1319 sqft
Walking distance to Lake Grapevine trails, schools and a farmers market. Upgraded interior elements include plank flooring, granite countertops, wine fridges, dual vanities and private garages.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
19 Units Available
Hillstone River Walk
3900 River Walk Dr, Flower Mound, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,232
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,082
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Results within 1 mile of Flower Mound
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
20 Units Available
Ovation at Lewisville
2250 South Valley Parkway, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,082
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our community offers an irresistible combination of residential comfort, convenience, and quality. Our warm and inviting apartment community is set among a beautifully landscaped neighborhood. Come and choose your new home today!
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
28 Units Available
Cross Creek at Grapevine Ranch
2701 Grapevine Mills Blvd N, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,105
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1101 sqft
Cross Creek luxury apartments are located in one of the most vibrant and prestigious communities in Grapevine, Texas-just minutes away from DFW International Airport and Grapevine Mills Mall.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
Bexley Grapevine
3535 Bluffs Ln, Grapevine, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,259
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1309 sqft
Life often leads in you in an unexpected direction. Establish a home where you land in luxury surrounded by what you desire. Bexley Grapevine offers an unparalleled location convenient to both Dallas and Fort Worth.
Verified

1 of 91

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
34 Units Available
Cypress at Lewisville
2436 South Valley Parkway, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,082
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,452
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,877
1386 sqft
Constructed to exceed your dreams, Cypress at Lewisville was built with intent. Our fine community blends experience and puts residents in the heart of convenience.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:17am
$
9 Units Available
Toscana at Valley Ridge
1400 W Valley Ridge Blvd, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
936 sqft
Modern homes with custom finishes and patio/balcony. Ample community amenities, including a dog park, fire pit, 24-hour gym and clubhouse. Located near I-35E. Shop at Vista Ridge Mall during your free time.
Results within 5 miles of Flower Mound
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 01:17am
16 Units Available
Oxford at the Boulevard
2010 S Corinth St, Corinth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1325 sqft
Oxford at the Boulevard in Corinth, Texas, are upscale apartments with all the latest amenities, like granite countertops, a saltwater pool and a great fitness center. Near shopping and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:58am
28 Units Available
Oxford at Lakeview
3300 South Garrison Road, Corinth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1353 sqft
Welcome to Oxford at Lake View, the premier luxury apartments in Corinth, Texas. Featuring incredible apartment homes and unparalleled communal amenities for all to enjoy, Oxford at Lake View offers unmatched luxury for each of its residents.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
80 Units Available
Jefferson Silverlake
1775 State Highway 26, Grapevine, TX
Studio
$1,333
661 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,471
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,996
1237 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Vista Ridge
20 Units Available
Bluffs at Vista Ridge
625 E Vista Ridge Mall Dr, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1500 sqft
Lewisville apartments for rent with 24-hour maintenance and top-class amenities. Homes have private patios, balconies, crown molding and stainless steel sinks. Friendly neighborhood with large sun deck, swimming pool and BBQ kitchen.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 12:20am
17 Units Available
Summit Ridge
1070 Grandys Ln, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,055
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1000 sqft
Luxurious apartments feature in-unit laundry, beautiful kitchens with granite counters and dishwasher. 24-hour fitness center, tennis court, pool and hot tub! Peaceful location with convenient business center resources.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Lakepointe
15 Units Available
Lakepointe Residences
2025 Lakepointe Dr, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,122
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,859
1428 sqft
Convenient Lakepointe Drive location with beautiful views. Pet-friendly apartments with access to on-site dog park. Apartments include stainless steel appliances, wood-burning fireplaces and interior stairways. Access to attached garage.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:14am
26 Units Available
Parson's Green
3211 Scotch Creek Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,400
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1292 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,365
1511 sqft
Master-planned community on 110-acres that comes with three resort-style pools, free Wi-Fi, and plenty of parks and green spaces. Also includes spacious floorplans and luxurious modern touches. On-site maintenance available 24 hours a day.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
115 Units Available
Copper Ridge
2001 Holley Pkwy, Roanoke, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,078
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,758
1429 sqft
Conveniently located near shopping and dining near the intersection of Kirby and Poplar. Units feature open kitchens, vaulted living areas, garden tubs and private balconies/patios.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
19 Units Available
Watermark
150 Parish Ln, Roanoke, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,058
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,363
1100 sqft
Minutes from I-114 and I-35, within a residential area. Spacious interiors with kitchen and bathroom upgrades. A resort-like pool, green space, and picnic area provided. Nine-foot ceilings, full-size appliances, and island kitchens provided.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:45am
41 Units Available
Hickory Creek Ranch
2700 Cedar Creek Lane, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,090
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1298 sqft
Masterfully designed and crafted in a style reminiscent of the rolling landscape of the Texas Hill Country, Hickory Creek Ranch Apartments provides a tranquil ambiance with state-of-the-art amenities.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
6 Units Available
Cottages on Edmonds
1716 S Edmonds Ln, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
925 sqft
Recently renovated community with an open floor plan, faux-wood flooring, and stainless steel appliances. On-site business center, billiards room, fitness center, and spacious green space.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 01:19am
Lakepointe
16 Units Available
Tuscany at Lakepointe
805 Lakeside Cir, Lewisville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,439
1137 sqft
Luxury community ideal for those who need to be close to the freeway. Fantastic views. This lakeside gated community offers a grill area, fitness center, and playgrounds. Updated interiors.
Results within 10 miles of Flower Mound
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
21 Units Available
Lantower Legacy Lakes
2600 Lake Ridge Rd, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,161
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,049
1430 sqft
Situated across the street from East Hill Park. Apartments feature open-concept kitchens and private patios or balconies. Community offers amenities such as a resort-style lounge pool with built-in beverage center and poolside athletic center.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
Indian Creek
41 Units Available
Residences at the Collection
4025 Huffines Blvd, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,008
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,381
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,141
1786 sqft
Residences at the Collections takes luxury apartment living to a new high. The new pet-friendly community in Carollton's Indian Creek neighborhood features modern kitchens with stainless-steel appliances. Located minutes from downtown Dallas.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
34 Units Available
Cortland Walnut Hill
3503 W Walnut Hill Ln, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,132
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,064
1464 sqft
Just miles from Melbourne International Airport, these homes feature oversized closets, in-unit laundry and state-of-the-art kitchens. Community amenities include two tennis courts, sparkling pools and an outdoor grilling area.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 01:13am
Valley Ranch
47 Units Available
Hyde Park at Valley Ranch
10201 N MacArthur Blvd, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
946 sqft
Broadstone Valley Ranch has well-maintained 1-2 bedroom units (with walk-in closets) to fit your fast-paced urban lifestyle. This pet-friendly community has flexible e-payment options, modern alarm systems, and on-campus tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 12:58am
36 Units Available
Silverton
3413 Country Club Dr W, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$890
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1025 sqft
Luxurious apartments include wood-style flooring, ceramic tile backsplash, and granite counters. Community has resort-style pool, relaxation garden, and grilling station. Located close to walking trails, shopping options, and schools. Close to Dallas Fort Worth Airport.

June 2020 Flower Mound Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Flower Mound Rent Report. Flower Mound rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Flower Mound rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Flower Mound rents declined slightly over the past month

Flower Mound rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Flower Mound stand at $1,838 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,284 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Flower Mound's year-over-year rent growth is level with the state average of 0.6%, but lags the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Flower Mound, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Dallas metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • McKinney has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,453, while one-bedrooms go for $1,170.
    • Over the past month, Irving has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,242, while one-bedrooms go for $999.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,461; rents fell 0.4% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,136; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month but were up 1.1% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Flower Mound

    As rents have increased marginally in Flower Mound, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Flower Mound is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 0.1% in Houston.
    • Flower Mound's median two-bedroom rent of $2,284 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% increase in Flower Mound.
    • While Flower Mound's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Flower Mound than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Flower Mound is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,150
    0
    0
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Plano
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1%
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Irving
    $1,000
    $1,240
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Mesquite
    $1,100
    $1,370
    0
    1.5%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Carrollton
    $1,120
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    0.7%
    Frisco
    $1,290
    $1,600
    -0.4%
    1.2%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    1.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,290
    0.3%
    2.6%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Flower Mound
    $1,840
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    0.6%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.1%
    2.2%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    -0.4%
    1.7%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    4%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0.1%
    3.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0
    -0.4%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.3%
    3.9%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    0.9%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    0.5%
    7.3%
    Hurst
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.3%
    The Colony
    $1,210
    $1,510
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Waxahachie
    $940
    $1,170
    -0.3%
    2.7%
    Little Elm
    $1,230
    $1,530
    -0.6%
    4.2%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    0
    0.6%
    Sachse
    $1,070
    $1,340
    1.7%
    -1.1%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    0.6%
    3.7%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.9%
    -2.9%
    Prosper
    $1,370
    $1,700
    2%
    0.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

