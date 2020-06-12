Apartment List
210 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Flower Mound, TX

Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
Shadow Ridge
28 Units Available
Eleven11 Lexington at Flower Mound
1111 Lexington Ave, Flower Mound, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,342
1174 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with one-, two- or three-bedrooms. Modern kitchens, hardwoods, crown molding, 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, garden tubs. Enjoy pool, spa, fitness center, business center. Located between Lewisville and Coppell with local shopping, dining, entertainment.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
9 Units Available
Bexley Riverwalk
4000 S Broadway Ave, Flower Mound, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1109 sqft
Walk to The Marketplace at Flower Mound and Cortaderra Park in minutes. On-site amenities include a business center, trash valet and garage parking. Units have granite countertops and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
19 Units Available
Hillstone River Walk
3900 River Walk Dr, Flower Mound, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,082
1189 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
29 Units Available
Elan Flower Mound
2601 Lakeside Pkwy, Flower Mound, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,001
1319 sqft
Walking distance to Lake Grapevine trails, schools and a farmers market. Upgraded interior elements include plank flooring, granite countertops, wine fridges, dual vanities and private garages.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
28 Units Available
The Nexus Lakeside Apartments
2501 Lakeside Pkwy, Flower Mound, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,776
1252 sqft
Carefully appointed homes with plush carpeting, wood cabinetry, and granite counters. Online payment for resident convenience. Enjoy an onsite game room and gym. Close to Grapevine Lake and Grapevine Mills. Easy access to I-35E.
Results within 1 mile of Flower Mound
Last updated June 12 at 12:16pm
9 Units Available
Toscana at Valley Ridge
1400 W Valley Ridge Blvd, Lewisville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
936 sqft
Modern homes with custom finishes and patio/balcony. Ample community amenities, including a dog park, fire pit, 24-hour gym and clubhouse. Located near I-35E. Shop at Vista Ridge Mall during your free time.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
49 Units Available
Camden Riverwalk
3800 Grapevine Mills Pkwy, Grapevine, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1153 sqft
Spacious apartments with extra storage and walk-in closets. Community features a clubhouse, swimming pool and media room. E-payments for resident convenience. Near Grapevine Mills for shopping and dining. Close to Highway 121.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
18 Units Available
Terrawood
3225 N Grapevine Mills Blvd, Grapevine, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,719
1146 sqft
Recently renovated homes with granite counters and extra storage. Ample onsite amenities, including a conference room, pool and clubhouse. Near Grapevine Mills for convenient shopping and dining. Close to I-635
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Lewisville Valley
9 Units Available
Villas at Waterchase
165 N Old Orchard Ln, Lewisville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
963 sqft
Abundant storage throughout every home with walk-in closets, kitchen pantry, and additional outdoor storage off of patio/balcony. Playground and lighted sports court for outdoor recreation. Resort-style pool. Five minutes to I-35E.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
29 Units Available
Cross Creek at Grapevine Ranch
2701 Grapevine Mills Blvd N, Grapevine, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1101 sqft
Cross Creek luxury apartments are located in one of the most vibrant and prestigious communities in Grapevine, Texas-just minutes away from DFW International Airport and Grapevine Mills Mall.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
18 Units Available
Bexley Grapevine
3535 Bluffs Ln, Grapevine, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1309 sqft
Life often leads in you in an unexpected direction. Establish a home where you land in luxury surrounded by what you desire. Bexley Grapevine offers an unparalleled location convenient to both Dallas and Fort Worth.
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
38 Units Available
Grapevine Twenty Four 99
3601 Grapevine Mills Pkwy, Grapevine, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1136 sqft
Expansive pool with lap lanes and plenty of room to lounge and socialize. Large, grassy dogpark with trees and bench seating. Stylish interiors with 2" blinds and ceramic tile backsplahes. Less than a mile to Grapevine Mills.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
34 Units Available
Cypress at Lewisville
2436 South Valley Parkway, Lewisville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,452
1115 sqft
Constructed to exceed your dreams, Cypress at Lewisville was built with intent. Our fine community blends experience and puts residents in the heart of convenience.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
20 Units Available
Ovation at Lewisville
2250 South Valley Parkway, Lewisville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
1115 sqft
Our community offers an irresistible combination of residential comfort, convenience, and quality. Our warm and inviting apartment community is set among a beautifully landscaped neighborhood. Come and choose your new home today!
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
10 Units Available
Wimbledon
1420 W Main St, Lewisville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
854 sqft
Community includes sundeck, playground and fitness center. Units feature vaulted ceilings, custom oak cabinets and fireplaces. Easy access to grocery stores, restaurants and shopping in Dallas/Fort Worth.
Results within 5 miles of Flower Mound
Last updated June 12 at 06:14pm
179 Units Available
Alta Champions Circle
15848 Championship Parkway, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,457
1176 sqft
BRAND NEW, Never Lived In Apartment Homes! One Month FREE plus $500 gift card and more! Contact us for details!
Last updated June 12 at 06:01pm
27 Units Available
Oxford at Lakeview
3300 South Garrison Road, Corinth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1166 sqft
Welcome to Oxford at Lake View, the premier luxury apartments in Corinth, Texas. Featuring incredible apartment homes and unparalleled communal amenities for all to enjoy, Oxford at Lake View offers unmatched luxury for each of its residents.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
24 Units Available
Wildwood Creek
820 E Dove Loop Rd, Grapevine, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,444
1135 sqft
This gated community features an onsite hot tub, game room, pool and coffee bar. It's ideally located in the coveted Grapevine neighborhood. Units include walk-in closets and fireplaces.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
32 Units Available
Townlake of Coppell
215 N Moore Rd, Coppell, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,131
949 sqft
Newly renovated community with fireplaces, hardwood plank flooring and granite countertops. Appliance packages updated. On-site play area, gated community and resort-like pool. Minutes from tollway and Andrew Brown Park.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
50 Units Available
Chapel Hill
300 E Round Grove Rd, Lewisville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,252
1111 sqft
A true resort community, Chapel Hill features luxury amenities like a putting green, volleyball courts and a concierge.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
117 Units Available
Copper Ridge
2001 Holley Pkwy, Roanoke, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
1174 sqft
Conveniently located near shopping and dining near the intersection of Kirby and Poplar. Units feature open kitchens, vaulted living areas, garden tubs and private balconies/patios.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
21 Units Available
Hidden Creek
1200 College Pkwy, Lewisville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,288
1072 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-35E. Floor plans feature private patios or balconies. Community offers a resort-style pool, outdoor spa, social lounge and 24-hour athletic center. Covered parking and private detached garages available by reservation.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
20 Units Available
Oak Forest
1531 S State Highway 121, Lewisville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
983 sqft
Desirable location in Lewisville School district, just minutes from I-35 for easy commuting. Enjoy community with jogging trail, covered parking and pool. Luxury units feature granite counters, fireplace and dishwasher.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
16 Units Available
The Abbey at Vista Ridge
350 E Vista Ridge Mall Dr, Lewisville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1097 sqft
Luxurious apartment homes feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring and digital thermostats. Minutes away from dining and entertainment via highways 35 and 121, which lead straight into downtown Dallas.

June 2020 Flower Mound Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Flower Mound Rent Report. Flower Mound rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Flower Mound rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Flower Mound rents declined slightly over the past month

Flower Mound rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Flower Mound stand at $1,838 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,284 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Flower Mound's year-over-year rent growth is level with the state average of 0.6%, but lags the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Flower Mound, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Dallas metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • McKinney has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,453, while one-bedrooms go for $1,170.
    • Over the past month, Irving has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,242, while one-bedrooms go for $999.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,461; rents fell 0.4% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,136; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month but were up 1.1% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Flower Mound

    As rents have increased marginally in Flower Mound, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Flower Mound is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 0.1% in Houston.
    • Flower Mound's median two-bedroom rent of $2,284 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% increase in Flower Mound.
    • While Flower Mound's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Flower Mound than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Flower Mound is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,150
    0
    0
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Plano
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1%
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Irving
    $1,000
    $1,240
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Mesquite
    $1,100
    $1,370
    0
    1.5%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Carrollton
    $1,120
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    0.7%
    Frisco
    $1,290
    $1,600
    -0.4%
    1.2%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    1.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,290
    0.3%
    2.6%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Flower Mound
    $1,840
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    0.6%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.1%
    2.2%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    -0.4%
    1.7%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    4%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0.1%
    3.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0
    -0.4%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.3%
    3.9%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    0.9%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    0.5%
    7.3%
    Hurst
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.3%
    The Colony
    $1,210
    $1,510
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Waxahachie
    $940
    $1,170
    -0.3%
    2.7%
    Little Elm
    $1,230
    $1,530
    -0.6%
    4.2%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    0
    0.6%
    Sachse
    $1,070
    $1,340
    1.7%
    -1.1%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    0.6%
    3.7%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.9%
    -2.9%
    Prosper
    $1,370
    $1,700
    2%
    0.3%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

