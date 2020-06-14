Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:31 AM

134 Apartments for rent in Flower Mound, TX with garage

Flower Mound apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ...
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
29 Units Available
Elan Flower Mound
2601 Lakeside Pkwy, Flower Mound, TX
Studio
$1,189
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,228
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,001
1319 sqft
Walking distance to Lake Grapevine trails, schools and a farmers market. Upgraded interior elements include plank flooring, granite countertops, wine fridges, dual vanities and private garages.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
29 Units Available
The Nexus Lakeside Apartments
2501 Lakeside Pkwy, Flower Mound, TX
Studio
$1,084
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,058
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,776
1252 sqft
Carefully appointed homes with plush carpeting, wood cabinetry, and granite counters. Online payment for resident convenience. Enjoy an onsite game room and gym. Close to Grapevine Lake and Grapevine Mills. Easy access to I-35E.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
8 Units Available
Bexley Riverwalk
4000 S Broadway Ave, Flower Mound, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,149
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Walk to The Marketplace at Flower Mound and Cortaderra Park in minutes. On-site amenities include a business center, trash valet and garage parking. Units have granite countertops and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
19 Units Available
Hillstone River Walk
3900 River Walk Dr, Flower Mound, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,232
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,082
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Shadow Ridge
27 Units Available
Eleven11 Lexington at Flower Mound
1111 Lexington Ave, Flower Mound, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,125
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,332
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,013
1356 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with one-, two- or three-bedrooms. Modern kitchens, hardwoods, crown molding, 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, garden tubs. Enjoy pool, spa, fitness center, business center. Located between Lewisville and Coppell with local shopping, dining, entertainment.
Results within 1 mile of Flower Mound
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 07:15am
$
9 Units Available
Toscana at Valley Ridge
1400 W Valley Ridge Blvd, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
936 sqft
Modern homes with custom finishes and patio/balcony. Ample community amenities, including a dog park, fire pit, 24-hour gym and clubhouse. Located near I-35E. Shop at Vista Ridge Mall during your free time.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
18 Units Available
Terrawood
3225 N Grapevine Mills Blvd, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,125
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated homes with granite counters and extra storage. Ample onsite amenities, including a conference room, pool and clubhouse. Near Grapevine Mills for convenient shopping and dining. Close to I-635
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
49 Units Available
Camden Riverwalk
3800 Grapevine Mills Pkwy, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,199
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1617 sqft
Spacious apartments with extra storage and walk-in closets. Community features a clubhouse, swimming pool and media room. E-payments for resident convenience. Near Grapevine Mills for shopping and dining. Close to Highway 121.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
19 Units Available
Bexley Grapevine
3535 Bluffs Ln, Grapevine, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,324
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1309 sqft
Life often leads in you in an unexpected direction. Establish a home where you land in luxury surrounded by what you desire. Bexley Grapevine offers an unparalleled location convenient to both Dallas and Fort Worth.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
39 Units Available
Grapevine Twenty Four 99
3601 Grapevine Mills Pkwy, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,136
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Expansive pool with lap lanes and plenty of room to lounge and socialize. Large, grassy dogpark with trees and bench seating. Stylish interiors with 2" blinds and ceramic tile backsplahes. Less than a mile to Grapevine Mills.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
20 Units Available
Ovation at Lewisville
2250 South Valley Parkway, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,082
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our community offers an irresistible combination of residential comfort, convenience, and quality. Our warm and inviting apartment community is set among a beautifully landscaped neighborhood. Come and choose your new home today!
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
28 Units Available
Cross Creek at Grapevine Ranch
2701 Grapevine Mills Blvd N, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,105
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1101 sqft
Cross Creek luxury apartments are located in one of the most vibrant and prestigious communities in Grapevine, Texas-just minutes away from DFW International Airport and Grapevine Mills Mall.
Verified

1 of 91

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
33 Units Available
Cypress at Lewisville
2436 South Valley Parkway, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,082
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,542
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,877
1386 sqft
Constructed to exceed your dreams, Cypress at Lewisville was built with intent. Our fine community blends experience and puts residents in the heart of convenience.
Results within 5 miles of Flower Mound
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:49am
$
Vista Ridge
23 Units Available
Bluffs at Vista Ridge
625 E Vista Ridge Mall Dr, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1500 sqft
Lewisville apartments for rent with 24-hour maintenance and top-class amenities. Homes have private patios, balconies, crown molding and stainless steel sinks. Friendly neighborhood with large sun deck, swimming pool and BBQ kitchen.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 06:47am
94 Units Available
Scotch Creek
3211 Scotch Creek Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,080
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1226 sqft
Units include balcony, air conditioning and ceiling fan. Community includes a business center and clubhouse, and supports online credit card payments. Located just 7 miles from DFW Airport and other amenities.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 06:45am
25 Units Available
Parson's Green
3211 Scotch Creek Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,400
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1292 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,505
1511 sqft
Master-planned community on 110-acres that comes with three resort-style pools, free Wi-Fi, and plenty of parks and green spaces. Also includes spacious floorplans and luxurious modern touches. On-site maintenance available 24 hours a day.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 07:09am
29 Units Available
Oxford at Lakeview
3300 South Garrison Road, Corinth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1353 sqft
Welcome to Oxford at Lake View, the premier luxury apartments in Corinth, Texas. Featuring incredible apartment homes and unparalleled communal amenities for all to enjoy, Oxford at Lake View offers unmatched luxury for each of its residents.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:42am
4 Units Available
Autumn Breeze Apartments
1679 S State Highway 121, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$944
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,036
963 sqft
Great location just a few miles from Lewisville Lake. Community features a basketball court, resort-style pool and fitness center. Pet-friendly with a community dog park. Large, spacious units.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:13am
16 Units Available
Oxford at the Boulevard
2010 S Corinth St, Corinth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1325 sqft
Oxford at the Boulevard in Corinth, Texas, are upscale apartments with all the latest amenities, like granite countertops, a saltwater pool and a great fitness center. Near shopping and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
114 Units Available
Copper Ridge
2001 Holley Pkwy, Roanoke, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,078
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,738
1429 sqft
Conveniently located near shopping and dining near the intersection of Kirby and Poplar. Units feature open kitchens, vaulted living areas, garden tubs and private balconies/patios.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
238 Units Available
Byron
90 Trophy Club Dr, Southlake, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,490
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1401 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,320
1841 sqft
Our leasing office has gone virtual and we are temporarily ceasing all in-person property tours. Instead, we invite you to use our website to explore our community virtually and call or email us to lease online.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 07:07am
43 Units Available
Hickory Creek Ranch
2700 Cedar Creek Lane, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,090
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1298 sqft
Masterfully designed and crafted in a style reminiscent of the rolling landscape of the Texas Hill Country, Hickory Creek Ranch Apartments provides a tranquil ambiance with state-of-the-art amenities.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
27 Units Available
Round Grove
201 E Round Grove Rd, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$870
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1322 sqft
Pet-friendly Lewisville apartments with 24-hour emergency maintenance, near Interstate 35. Hot tub, sand volleyball court and outdoor kitchen. Breakfast bar, exterior storage and brushed nickel fixtures in units. Gated community.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
80 Units Available
Jefferson Silverlake
1775 State Highway 26, Grapevine, TX
Studio
$1,333
661 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,531
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,996
1237 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
City Guide for Flower Mound, TX

The interesting thing is that Flower Mound is actually named after the prominent 12.5 acre mound in town. The Mound reaches 50-feet high and is located in the southern half of the city. The wild flowers that grow on it beautify the scene. When the bluebonnets, wild foxgloves, and firewheels blossom in the spring, the town becomes even more inviting.

There is no need to sing that song "Where Have All the Flowers Gone" by Peter, Paul, and Mary. Flowers abound here, but don't go eating any. Some may be poisonous. Flower Mound is appropriately named, and that's relieving to know, especially since some places make you think it's going to be spring all the time and that's just not true. Flower Mound is a town within the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. However, the city not only showcases unique scenery, it showcases a unique scene -- seen everywhere from the golf courses to restaurant tables. That's what has the population tally at 64,669 and rising. More and more people just want a piece of that sweet Flower Mound action. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Flower Mound, TX

Flower Mound apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

