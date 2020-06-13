Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:13 AM

105 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Flower Mound, TX

Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
Shadow Ridge
28 Units Available
Eleven11 Lexington at Flower Mound
1111 Lexington Ave, Flower Mound, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,984
1356 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with one-, two- or three-bedrooms. Modern kitchens, hardwoods, crown molding, 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, garden tubs. Enjoy pool, spa, fitness center, business center. Located between Lewisville and Coppell with local shopping, dining, entertainment.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
28 Units Available
Elan Flower Mound
2601 Lakeside Pkwy, Flower Mound, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,868
1703 sqft
Walking distance to Lake Grapevine trails, schools and a farmers market. Upgraded interior elements include plank flooring, granite countertops, wine fridges, dual vanities and private garages.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
29 Units Available
The Nexus Lakeside Apartments
2501 Lakeside Pkwy, Flower Mound, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1922 sqft
Carefully appointed homes with plush carpeting, wood cabinetry, and granite counters. Online payment for resident convenience. Enjoy an onsite game room and gym. Close to Grapevine Lake and Grapevine Mills. Easy access to I-35E.
Results within 1 mile of Flower Mound
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
49 Units Available
Camden Riverwalk
3800 Grapevine Mills Pkwy, Grapevine, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1617 sqft
Spacious apartments with extra storage and walk-in closets. Community features a clubhouse, swimming pool and media room. E-payments for resident convenience. Near Grapevine Mills for shopping and dining. Close to Highway 121.
Verified

1 of 91

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
34 Units Available
Cypress at Lewisville
2436 South Valley Parkway, Lewisville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,877
1386 sqft
Constructed to exceed your dreams, Cypress at Lewisville was built with intent. Our fine community blends experience and puts residents in the heart of convenience.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
19 Units Available
Bexley Grapevine
3535 Bluffs Ln, Grapevine, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,371
1766 sqft
Life often leads in you in an unexpected direction. Establish a home where you land in luxury surrounded by what you desire. Bexley Grapevine offers an unparalleled location convenient to both Dallas and Fort Worth.
Results within 5 miles of Flower Mound
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 07:02pm
26 Units Available
Parson's Green
3211 Scotch Creek Rd, Dallas, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,365
1511 sqft
Master-planned community on 110-acres that comes with three resort-style pools, free Wi-Fi, and plenty of parks and green spaces. Also includes spacious floorplans and luxurious modern touches. On-site maintenance available 24 hours a day.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Vista Ridge
13 Units Available
The Pointe at Vista Ridge
2701 MacArthur Blvd, Lewisville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1295 sqft
Recently renovated with upscale features like oversized closets, vaulted ceilings, and relaxing garden tubs. World-class resident perks include pool and hot tub, car wash station, media center, and a pet park for your best friend.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
14 Units Available
Lakeside at Coppell
620 N Coppell Rd, Coppell, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,294
1770 sqft
Recently updated homes with stylish finishes and spacious closets. Play volleyball, tennis and basketball on site. Enjoy access to a pool, cafe and game room. By Coppell Nature Park. Near the Sam Rayburn Tollway.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
$
37 Units Available
Montelena
501 Turner Rd, Grapevine, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1219 sqft
Grapevine Mills and a variety of wineries are just minutes away from this property. When at home, residents enjoy walk in closets, hardwood flooring and fireplaces. Amenities include pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
116 Units Available
Copper Ridge
2001 Holley Pkwy, Roanoke, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,758
1429 sqft
Conveniently located near shopping and dining near the intersection of Kirby and Poplar. Units feature open kitchens, vaulted living areas, garden tubs and private balconies/patios.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
$
202 Units Available
Byron
90 Trophy Club Dr, Southlake, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,320
1841 sqft
Our leasing office has gone virtual and we are temporarily ceasing all in-person property tours. Instead, we invite you to use our website to explore our community virtually and call or email us to lease online.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
80 Units Available
Jefferson Silverlake
1775 State Highway 26, Grapevine, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,930
1545 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
18 Units Available
Estates at Vista Ridge
160 E Vista Ridge Mall Dr, Lewisville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,704
1237 sqft
Beautifully appointed apartments with nine different floor plans. Peaceful community with two swimming pools, splash park, fitness center and media room. Close to I-35E, Highway 121 and the George Bush Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
$
Vista Ridge
41 Units Available
Villas of Vista Ridge Apartments
351 State Highway 121 Byp, Lewisville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
1379 sqft
This hip community is minutes away from shopping and dining, with high end touches like wood floors, fireplaces, and the latest appliances for kitchen and laundry.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 06:01pm
27 Units Available
Oxford at Lakeview
3300 South Garrison Road, Corinth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1353 sqft
Welcome to Oxford at Lake View, the premier luxury apartments in Corinth, Texas. Featuring incredible apartment homes and unparalleled communal amenities for all to enjoy, Oxford at Lake View offers unmatched luxury for each of its residents.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
17 Units Available
Stoneledge
401 Boyd Dr, Grapevine, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,225
1458 sqft
Located on the corner of Turner Road and Boyd Drive near Highway 114L. Luxury apartments with a fully equipped kitchen, a patio or balcony and walk-in closets. Community includes a pool and a courtyard.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
20 Units Available
Oak Forest
1531 S State Highway 121, Lewisville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1278 sqft
Desirable location in Lewisville School district, just minutes from I-35 for easy commuting. Enjoy community with jogging trail, covered parking and pool. Luxury units feature granite counters, fireplace and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
50 Units Available
Chapel Hill
300 E Round Grove Rd, Lewisville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,771
1394 sqft
A true resort community, Chapel Hill features luxury amenities like a putting green, volleyball courts and a concierge.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
16 Units Available
The Abbey at Vista Ridge
350 E Vista Ridge Mall Dr, Lewisville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1319 sqft
Luxurious apartment homes feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring and digital thermostats. Minutes away from dining and entertainment via highways 35 and 121, which lead straight into downtown Dallas.
Verified

1 of 80

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Lakepointe
104 Units Available
Hebron 121 Station
1 Hebron Station Circle, Lewisville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,423
1679 sqft
Hebron 121 Station offers brand-new, luxury apartments in Lewisville, Texas, providing open and spacious one & two bedroom apartment homes. Surrounded by palm trees, our Lewisville, TX apartments deliver the ultimate in resort-style living.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
23 Units Available
Wildwood Creek
820 E Dove Loop Rd, Grapevine, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,837
1364 sqft
This gated community features an onsite hot tub, game room, pool and coffee bar. It's ideally located in the coveted Grapevine neighborhood. Units include walk-in closets and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
Lakepointe
26 Units Available
The View at Lakeside
901 Lakeside Cir, Lewisville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1254 sqft
Close to Hebron DCTA station for easy travel to Dallas, Carrollton, and Denton. Property features yoga studio, spa, cabana, 24-hour gym, and hot tub. Units have walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 06:27pm
$
Vista Ridge
22 Units Available
Bluffs at Vista Ridge
625 E Vista Ridge Mall Dr, Lewisville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1500 sqft
Lewisville apartments for rent with 24-hour maintenance and top-class amenities. Homes have private patios, balconies, crown molding and stainless steel sinks. Friendly neighborhood with large sun deck, swimming pool and BBQ kitchen.

June 2020 Flower Mound Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Flower Mound Rent Report. Flower Mound rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Flower Mound rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Flower Mound Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Flower Mound Rent Report. Flower Mound rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Flower Mound rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Flower Mound rents declined slightly over the past month

Flower Mound rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Flower Mound stand at $1,838 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,284 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Flower Mound's year-over-year rent growth is level with the state average of 0.6%, but lags the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Flower Mound, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Dallas metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • McKinney has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,453, while one-bedrooms go for $1,170.
    • Over the past month, Irving has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,242, while one-bedrooms go for $999.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,461; rents fell 0.4% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,136; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month but were up 1.1% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Flower Mound

    As rents have increased marginally in Flower Mound, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Flower Mound is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 0.1% in Houston.
    • Flower Mound's median two-bedroom rent of $2,284 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% increase in Flower Mound.
    • While Flower Mound's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Flower Mound than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Flower Mound is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,150
    0
    0
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Plano
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1%
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Irving
    $1,000
    $1,240
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Mesquite
    $1,100
    $1,370
    0
    1.5%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Carrollton
    $1,120
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    0.7%
    Frisco
    $1,290
    $1,600
    -0.4%
    1.2%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    1.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,290
    0.3%
    2.6%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Flower Mound
    $1,840
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    0.6%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.1%
    2.2%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    -0.4%
    1.7%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    4%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0.1%
    3.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0
    -0.4%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.3%
    3.9%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    0.9%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    0.5%
    7.3%
    Hurst
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.3%
    The Colony
    $1,210
    $1,510
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Waxahachie
    $940
    $1,170
    -0.3%
    2.7%
    Little Elm
    $1,230
    $1,530
    -0.6%
    4.2%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    0
    0.6%
    Sachse
    $1,070
    $1,340
    1.7%
    -1.1%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    0.6%
    3.7%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.9%
    -2.9%
    Prosper
    $1,370
    $1,700
    2%
    0.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

