1800 Morning Mist Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Great Flower Mound location w outdoor bar & grill (with mini fridge), sparkling salt-system pool & spa, sports court & fire ring! Low maintenance flooring, Plantation shutters + kitchen & master bath updates. Island kitchen features granite counter tops & stainless steel range with convection. Split master bdrm suite offers patio access & separate sitting area + his & her vanities, frameless glass shower & custom closet system. Master walk-in offers door to additional walk-in with built-ins (has been used as studio office). Downstairs finds spacious open family room with fireplace & formal dining with peaked ceiling, master suite + guest bdrm or office. Upstairs offers a media game room. Dogs under 30 lbs.