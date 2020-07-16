* NICE 4 BEDROOM AND 2 FULL BATHS HOME IN A VERY NICE & SAFE NEIGHBORHOOD. REFRIGERATED AIR AND GAS STOVE. LARGE BACK YARD FOR COOK OUTS. CLOSE TO SHOPPING CENTERS & SCHOOLS. * THIS HOME WILL BE AVAILABLE UNTIL 8/01/2020.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7116 OVAL ROCK Drive have any available units?
7116 OVAL ROCK Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Paso, TX.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Paso Rent Report.
What amenities does 7116 OVAL ROCK Drive have?
Some of 7116 OVAL ROCK Drive's amenities include dishwasher, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7116 OVAL ROCK Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7116 OVAL ROCK Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.