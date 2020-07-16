7116 OVAL ROCK Drive

Amenities

dishwasher range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

* NICE 4 BEDROOM AND 2 FULL BATHS HOME IN A VERY NICE & SAFE NEIGHBORHOOD. REFRIGERATED AIR AND GAS STOVE. LARGE BACK YARD FOR COOK OUTS. CLOSE TO SHOPPING CENTERS & SCHOOLS. * THIS HOME WILL BE AVAILABLE UNTIL 8/01/2020.