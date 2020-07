Amenities

24hr laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan oven patio / balcony range dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet garbage disposal recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities dog park fire pit gym parking playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 cc payments clubhouse courtyard e-payments guest parking hot tub online portal package receiving

Looking for reasonably-priced apartments for rent in El Paso? Wyndchase Apartments has comfortable one, two and three bedroom apartments for rent. Right off Interstate 10 in the Stonehaven neighborhood, our spacious units provide updated features and a wide range of amenities.



Our El Paso apartments are conveniently located near Fort Bliss, UTEP, the Fountains at Farah, and Vista Hills Country Club. We are within easy driving distance of numerous restaurants, shopping malls and cultural centers.



No one else is offering reasonably priced El Paso apartments with the same range of amenities, in-room features, and quality on-site staff. Call and schedule a tour today.