Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:53 PM

Ridgemar

10701 Vista del Sol Dr · (240) 858-0319
Location

10701 Vista del Sol Dr, El Paso, TX 79935
Vista de Oro

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 032 · Avail. now

$780

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 956 sqft

Unit 136 · Avail. now

$780

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 956 sqft

Unit 029 · Avail. now

$780

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 956 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ridgemar.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
e-payments
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
coffee bar
pool table
Conveniently located next to shopping, dining and freeway access; Ridgemar is the place to call home! Check out our one, two, or three-bedroom apartments featuring ceiling fans, large closets, fireplace, and much more. Ridgemar Apartments has all the amenities you will need right onsite. Enjoy the hot days by our refreshing Olympic swimming pool or our furnished clubhouse. This pet-friendly community is in a great location near everything you could need in El Paso, Texas.

Need to go grocery shopping? Be in and out of Walmart less than one minute away or stop by Albertsons Grocery in less than five minutes. In a rush and need a quick dinner? Sonic, Wienerschnitzel, Grandys, Whataburger, Wendy's, Burger King, and McDonalds are right around the corner. Have time for a sit-down dinner? Enjoy Corner Bakery, Applebee's, Cabo Joes, Great American Steak House, and the popular Westside pizzeria Nona's all right down the street. How about a little shopping? Burlington Coat Factory and Ross are

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200 deposit, 1 bedroom, $250, 2 bedroom; $300, 3 bedroom
Move-in Fees: $55 Administrative Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: #140
limit: 1
rent: $25
Dogs
fee: $100
restrictions: Yes
Cats
fee: $50
Parking Details: Reserved Parking available at an additional cost $15.
Storage Details: Outside storage unit with every apartment
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ridgemar have any available units?
Ridgemar has 10 units available starting at $780 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Paso Rent Report.
What amenities does Ridgemar have?
Some of Ridgemar's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ridgemar currently offering any rent specials?
Ridgemar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ridgemar pet-friendly?
Yes, Ridgemar is pet friendly.
Does Ridgemar offer parking?
Yes, Ridgemar offers parking.
Does Ridgemar have units with washers and dryers?
No, Ridgemar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Ridgemar have a pool?
Yes, Ridgemar has a pool.
Does Ridgemar have accessible units?
No, Ridgemar does not have accessible units.
Does Ridgemar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ridgemar has units with dishwashers.
