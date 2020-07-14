Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace furnished patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal oven range walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse pool e-payments cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill coffee bar pool table

Conveniently located next to shopping, dining and freeway access; Ridgemar is the place to call home! Check out our one, two, or three-bedroom apartments featuring ceiling fans, large closets, fireplace, and much more. Ridgemar Apartments has all the amenities you will need right onsite. Enjoy the hot days by our refreshing Olympic swimming pool or our furnished clubhouse. This pet-friendly community is in a great location near everything you could need in El Paso, Texas.



Need to go grocery shopping? Be in and out of Walmart less than one minute away or stop by Albertsons Grocery in less than five minutes. In a rush and need a quick dinner? Sonic, Wienerschnitzel, Grandys, Whataburger, Wendy's, Burger King, and McDonalds are right around the corner. Have time for a sit-down dinner? Enjoy Corner Bakery, Applebee's, Cabo Joes, Great American Steak House, and the popular Westside pizzeria Nona's all right down the street. How about a little shopping? Burlington Coat Factory and Ross are