Denton, TX
3017 Brandywine Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

3017 Brandywine Street

3017 Brandywine Street · No Longer Available
Location

3017 Brandywine Street, Denton, TX 76209

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Cute home in the secluded and heavily treed subdivision of Oak Ridge Estates. This home features a large private master bedroom downstairs with a walk in closet and a master bathroom with step in shower, study with two skylights in high vaulted ceiling, family room has floor to ceiling wood burning stone fireplace and dining room. Upstairs you’ll enjoy two more bedrooms and a newly remodeled bathroom. The home backs up to a green space for your enjoyment and added privacy. Close to major freeways, shopping, restaurants and the college.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3017 Brandywine Street have any available units?
3017 Brandywine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3017 Brandywine Street have?
Some of 3017 Brandywine Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3017 Brandywine Street currently offering any rent specials?
3017 Brandywine Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3017 Brandywine Street pet-friendly?
No, 3017 Brandywine Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 3017 Brandywine Street offer parking?
Yes, 3017 Brandywine Street offers parking.
Does 3017 Brandywine Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3017 Brandywine Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3017 Brandywine Street have a pool?
No, 3017 Brandywine Street does not have a pool.
Does 3017 Brandywine Street have accessible units?
No, 3017 Brandywine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3017 Brandywine Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3017 Brandywine Street has units with dishwashers.

