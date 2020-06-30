3017 Brandywine Street

Amenities

Cute home in the secluded and heavily treed subdivision of Oak Ridge Estates. This home features a large private master bedroom downstairs with a walk in closet and a master bathroom with step in shower, study with two skylights in high vaulted ceiling, family room has floor to ceiling wood burning stone fireplace and dining room. Upstairs you’ll enjoy two more bedrooms and a newly remodeled bathroom. The home backs up to a green space for your enjoyment and added privacy. Close to major freeways, shopping, restaurants and the college.