Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:33 PM

67 Apartments for rent in Denton, TX with pool

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
35 Units Available
Timberlinks at Denton
5201 Par Dr, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,023
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
931 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Affordable one- and two-bedroom units located close to Denton Regional Medical Center, UNT and TWU. Apartments feature new interior renovations, spacious floor plans, walk-in closets and wood-style flooring.
Last updated July 13 at 12:25pm
6 Units Available
Mckinney Park
191 Duchess Dr, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
937 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1035 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Mckinney Park in Denton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 12:11pm
30 Units Available
19TWENTY APARTMENTS
1920 N Ruddell St, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1071 sqft
19Twenty Apartments, located in Denton, TX, offers pet-friendly, comfortable apartments in a community that cares about your needs.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
11 Units Available
Gardens of Denton
401 Ame Dr, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$953
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,098
1005 sqft
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.***
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
24 Units Available
Woodhill
1408 Teasley, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1019 sqft
A pet-friendly apartment complex with six different floor plans to accommodate all lifestyles and preferences. Floor plans boast amenities including large closets, fireplaces and balconies.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
8 Units Available
Pace's Crossing
2411 S I-35E, Denton, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$889
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
921 sqft
Sleek homes right near I-35. Close to the Golden Triangle Mall for convenient shopping. Residents have access to a volleyball court, pool and basketball court on-site.
Last updated July 13 at 12:08pm
4 Units Available
Coronado North
301 Coronado Dr, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
910 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Coronado North in Denton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 12:32pm
29 Units Available
Westwind Apartments
1710 Sam Bass Blvd, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$949
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
956 sqft
Indulge in the good life at Westwind Apartments in Denton, Texas where you'll experience the gold standard of community living.
Last updated July 13 at 12:33pm
7 Units Available
Southridge
Londonderry Oaks
1721 Teasley Ln, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$845
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1188 sqft
Comfortable units with a peaceful community. Recently updated. Community amenities include on-site laundry and a pool. Easy access to I-35. Close to nightlife spots such as Vitty's Sports Bar.
Last updated July 13 at 12:37pm
32 Units Available
Hickory Creek Ranch
2700 Cedar Creek Lane, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,150
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,955
1298 sqft
Masterfully designed and crafted in a style reminiscent of the rolling landscape of the Texas Hill Country, Hickory Creek Ranch Apartments provides a tranquil ambiance with state-of-the-art amenities.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
16 Units Available
The Veranda
2420 East Mc kinney Road, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$878
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,048
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1139 sqft
The Veranda homes take apartment living to the next level. The Veranda brings modern luxury apartment living to one of the most dynamic and active areas of Denton, TX.
Last updated July 13 at 12:03pm
14 Units Available
The Lodge at Pecan Creek
6503 S Shady Shores Rd, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Lodge at Pecan Creek is a brand new community offering: Beautiful Clubhouse with Complimentary Coffee BarCyber Cafe with 3 computer terminals Salt water resort style swimming pool with outdoor kitchen Complimentary Coffee Bar Reserved, covered
Last updated July 13 at 12:18pm
2 Units Available
Oak Meadows
1810 Teasley Ln, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$835
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable apartments with fireplaces and a W/D hookup. Just updated. Pet friendly. Onsite laundry available. Swim in the pool on hot summer days. Easy access to I-35E. Near expansive South Lakes Park.
Last updated July 13 at 12:25pm
11 Units Available
Waterford at Spencer Oaks
2100 Spencer Rd, Denton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,057
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,209
1100 sqft
If you are looking for a great two or three bedroom apartment home in Denton, Texas that is bright, spacious and conveniently located close to everywhere that matters to you, then look no further than Waterford at Spencer Oaks! Come see what
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
9 Units Available
Coronado Villas
113 Coronado Dr, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$790
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
1115 sqft
Coronado Villas located in Denton, Texas features the quality living at affordable prices.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
10 Units Available
Fountains of Denton
2401 E McKinney St, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,060
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1332 sqft
Apartments feature ceramic tile entries, garden tubs and large closets. Community includes a business center, playground and pool. Minutes from Lewisville Lake. Close to Highway Loop 288 for convenient transportation.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
56 Units Available
Discovery Park
3925 North Elm Street, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1149 sqft
Forget everything you know about apartments because Discovery Park is taking luxury living to a new level. Discovery Park apartments in Denton, Texas, offers a unique blend of garden-style apartments and a wrap-around complex.
Last updated June 15 at 07:15pm
Contact for Availability
Zen
910 Eagle Dr, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$815
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,108
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1350 sqft
Your home should be your sanctuary. The Zen is professionally designed to provide the exact space UNT students need to focus before class or unwind at the end of the day.
Last updated June 15 at 07:15pm
Contact for Availability
Crash Pads
814 Bernard Street, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$839
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
805 sqft
The Crash Pads are steps from UNT campus and Denton nightlife so you’ll never know the struggle of the long walk home.
Last updated June 15 at 07:15pm
Contact for Availability
The Metro
627 Bernard Street, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$815
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,128
626 sqft
The Metro is the ideal choice for students seeking vibrant city apartments in Denton TX.
Last updated June 15 at 07:15pm
Contact for Availability
Vintage Pads
2424 West Oak Street, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$779
440 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1700 sqft
There’s something about the 70’s that makes us all wish we were born a couple decades earlier. That’s why we created Vintage Pads — contemporary style with 1970’s flair! Of course, it’s still the 21st century.
Last updated June 15 at 07:15pm
Contact for Availability
The Quarter
1003 Eagle, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$865
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,068
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1200 sqft
Good times are never more than a few steps away at 1/4 Apartments. Inspired by the nightlife of New Orleans, these UNT student apartments feature professionally designed interiors, stained concrete floors and eco-friendly building materials.
Last updated June 15 at 07:15pm
Contact for Availability
Lights
1607 West Oak Street, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
796 sqft
Never pay for an expensive campus parking pass again! The UNT campus shines bright across the street from our front door. The Lights are also just one block from the best late-night spots on Fry Street.
Last updated June 15 at 07:15pm
Contact for Availability
Iconic Village
2411 W Hickory St, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$749
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,148
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1170 sqft
These spacious UNT apartments located just blocks from campus are anything but ordinary. These units were designed with the UNT student lifestyle in mind, featuring environmentally friendly materials and custom mosaic kitchen backsplashes.

July 2020 Denton Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Denton Rent Report. Denton rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Denton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Denton rents held steady over the past month

Denton rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up marginally by 0.6% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Denton stand at $876 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,088 for a two-bedroom. Denton's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Denton, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Dallas metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Arlington has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,272, while one-bedrooms go for $1,024.
    • Over the past year, Fort Worth has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,155, while one-bedrooms go for $930.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,455; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,133; rents were down 0.2% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Denton rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Denton, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Denton is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Texas have been moderately decreasing, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have fallen by 0.1% in Austin, 0.6% in San Antonio, and 0.9% in Houston.
    • Denton's median two-bedroom rent of $1,088 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Denton's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Phoenix (+1.9%) and Nashville (+0.7%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Denton than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Denton.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,130
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,160
    0
    -0.6%
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.4%
    1.4%
    Plano
    $1,170
    $1,450
    -0.4%
    0
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.9%
    Irving
    $990
    $1,230
    -0.6%
    0.5%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0
    1.4%
    Mesquite
    $1,110
    $1,380
    0.6%
    1%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0
    0.6%
    Carrollton
    $1,110
    $1,380
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Frisco
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.4%
    0.7%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    0.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,310
    -0.6%
    -1.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,300
    0.2%
    1.9%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0
    -0.5%
    Flower Mound
    $1,830
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,360
    -0.1%
    -0.7%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    0
    2.4%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    0
    1.2%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,240
    0.4%
    0.8%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,320
    -0.1%
    2.6%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.3%
    -1%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,250
    $1,560
    -0.1%
    2.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.1%
    3.4%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,710
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,600
    0.4%
    -0.3%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    -0.1%
    -1.4%
    Hurst
    $990
    $1,220
    0.5%
    1.9%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0
    0.3%
    The Colony
    $1,220
    $1,510
    0.4%
    2%
    Waxahachie
    $950
    $1,180
    0.2%
    2%
    Little Elm
    $1,240
    $1,550
    1.2%
    3.8%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Sachse
    $1,080
    $1,350
    1%
    -0.8%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,210
    -0.5%
    -4.5%
    Prosper
    $1,390
    $1,730
    1.8%
    -0.7%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

