Apartment List
/
TX
/
denton
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:33 PM

57 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Denton, TX

Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
220 Units Available
Square9
315 South Locust Street, Denton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,684
1427 sqft
Introducing Square 9 apartment homes now for rent in Denton, Texas. Square9 is Denton's premiere upscale living experience within walking distance of Denton Square.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 06:55pm
8 Units Available
Waterford at Spencer Oaks
2100 Spencer Rd, Denton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,209
1100 sqft
If you are looking for a great two or three bedroom apartment home in Denton, Texas that is bright, spacious and conveniently located close to everywhere that matters to you, then look no further than Waterford at Spencer Oaks! Come see what
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
14 Units Available
Fountains of Denton
2401 E McKinney St, Denton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1332 sqft
Apartments feature ceramic tile entries, garden tubs and large closets. Community includes a business center, playground and pool. Minutes from Lewisville Lake. Close to Highway Loop 288 for convenient transportation.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
14 Units Available
The Veranda
2420 East Mc kinney Road, Denton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1139 sqft
The Veranda homes take apartment living to the next level. The Veranda brings modern luxury apartment living to one of the most dynamic and active areas of Denton, TX.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 06:02pm
8 Units Available
Mckinney Park
191 Duchess Dr, Denton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1035 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Mckinney Park in Denton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 06:31pm
29 Units Available
19TWENTY APARTMENTS
1920 N Ruddell St, Denton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1071 sqft
19Twenty Apartments, located in Denton, TX, offers pet-friendly, comfortable apartments in a community that cares about your needs.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 06:15pm
41 Units Available
Hickory Creek Ranch
2700 Cedar Creek Lane, Denton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1298 sqft
Masterfully designed and crafted in a style reminiscent of the rolling landscape of the Texas Hill Country, Hickory Creek Ranch Apartments provides a tranquil ambiance with state-of-the-art amenities.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated May 15 at 04:43pm
1 Unit Available
Iconic Village
2411 W Hickory St, Denton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$560
1170 sqft
These spacious UNT apartments located just blocks from campus are anything but ordinary. These units were designed with the UNT student lifestyle in mind, featuring environmentally friendly materials and custom mosaic kitchen backsplashes.
Results within 1 mile of Denton
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 06:01pm
16 Units Available
Estate Villas at Krum
4891 Masch Branch Rd, Krum, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,428
1282 sqft
Crown molding, stainless steel appliances, large closets and energy-efficient appliances. Amenities include clubhouse with coffee cafe, 24-hour fitness center, swimming pool and clothes care center. Pet-friendly.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
107 Nighthawk Dr
107 Nighthawk Drive, Krum, TX
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This Energy Star home offers Four bedrooms and a loft upstairs. The downstairs master bedroom is a perfect place to get away. Three of the four bedrooms offer walk-in closets for that "extra stuff" that needs to be stored.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
316 Chisholm Trail
316 Chisholm Trail, Krum, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1538 sqft
Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Krum! A must see. Has stylish appliance in open concept kitchen, dining and living area. Fenced in large backyard. This home has a spacious two car garage. Great for a family! A must see! No pets.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1619 Kawati Way
1619 Kawati Way, Krum, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1858 sqft
3 Bedrooms plus study, 3 FULL Baths in a one story plan!3 Car Garage! Open floor plan with no wasted space! Large living area open to kitchen and dining. Granite counters, stainless appliances including refrigerator.
Results within 5 miles of Denton
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
13 Units Available
Century 380
26493 E University Dr, Aubrey, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,814
1408 sqft
Modern homes right near Lewisville Lake. Homes feature a patio/balcony, granite counters and ceiling fans. Enjoy a pool and playground on site. Right along University Drive (US Route 380).
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 06:01pm
27 Units Available
Oxford at Lakeview
3300 South Garrison Road, Corinth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1353 sqft
Welcome to Oxford at Lake View, the premier luxury apartments in Corinth, Texas. Featuring incredible apartment homes and unparalleled communal amenities for all to enjoy, Oxford at Lake View offers unmatched luxury for each of its residents.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
29 Units Available
The Landing at Little Elm
1031 FM 2931, Aubrey, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1312 sqft
Welcome home to The Landing at Little Elm Apartments! Our upscale community offers brand new one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring spacious floorplans designed with generous storage space and a private patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 06:53pm
16 Units Available
Oxford at the Boulevard
2010 S Corinth St, Corinth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1325 sqft
Oxford at the Boulevard in Corinth, Texas, are upscale apartments with all the latest amenities, like granite countertops, a saltwater pool and a great fitness center. Near shopping and entertainment.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
204 W Bailey St
204 Bailey Street, Ponder, TX
3 Bedrooms
$800
The adorable 3x1 property is located in Ponder, Texas! PHOTOS COMING SOON (RLNE4967353)

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2012 Benjamin Dr
2012 Benjamin Drive, Sanger, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1218 sqft
Available 08/15/20 This beautiful newly remodeled 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom Sanger property flaunts brand new plank flooring and a fresh coat of paint. A secluded master bedroom has a large walk-in closet and a private water closet and large vanity.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4025 Highplains Dr
4025 Highplains Dr, Sanger, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1610 sqft
4025 High Plains Available 08/20/20 This is a 3 bedroom 2 bathroom beautiful and brand new home! This property is located just a few minutes north of Denton in the cozy town of Sanger Texas! Sanger has a great small town feel and is home to one of

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
5104 Meadow Lane
5104 Meadow Lane, Krum, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1746 sqft
Check out this 3 bedroom 2 bath plus study home in Apsen Park with lawn care included! The granite countertops, oil-rubbed bronze fixtures, upgraded cabinets, carpet, and tile throughout the home take it a step up from most rental properties.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
303 S Denton Avenue
303 South Denton Avenue, Justin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1695 sqft
Beautiful home in the heart of Justin! Large backyard is perfect for some outdoor entertainment. Come take a look!

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
800 N 3RD Street
800 N 3rd St, Sanger, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
One unit available now! Berkshire Townhomes is a newer town home complex that was built in 2019. The master suite is downstairs along with the kitchen and living room. Two additional bedrooms and a bathroom are located upstairs.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1824 waggoner Drive
1824 Waggoner Dr, Aubrey, TX
NEVER LIVED IN BRAND 4 BEDROOM NEW ENERGY EFFICIENT HOME!!! Modern Kitchen with Island , Granite counter tops, and plenty of cabinet space. Stainless Appliances! Home is conveniently located in up and coming Aubrey only 5 minutes from 380.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1806 Sand Stone Drive
1806 Sandstone Drive, Sanger, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1474 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath in Sanger ISD. Granite counter tops. Large Master with his and her closets. Nice back yard. This home is move in ready!

June 2020 Denton Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Denton Rent Report. Denton rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Denton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Denton Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Denton Rent Report. Denton rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Denton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Denton rents held steady over the past month

Denton rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.6% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Denton stand at $875 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,088 for a two-bedroom. Denton's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Denton, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Dallas metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • McKinney has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,453, while one-bedrooms go for $1,170.
    • Over the past month, Irving has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,242, while one-bedrooms go for $999.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,136; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month but were up 1.1% over the past year.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,461; rents went down 0.4% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.

    Denton rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Denton, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Denton is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 0.1% in Houston.
    • Denton's median two-bedroom rent of $1,088 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.6% rise in Denton.
    • While Denton's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Denton than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Denton.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,150
    0
    0
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Plano
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1%
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Irving
    $1,000
    $1,240
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Mesquite
    $1,100
    $1,370
    0
    1.5%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Carrollton
    $1,120
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    0.7%
    Frisco
    $1,290
    $1,600
    -0.4%
    1.2%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    1.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,290
    0.3%
    2.6%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Flower Mound
    $1,840
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    0.6%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.1%
    2.2%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    -0.4%
    1.7%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    4%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0.1%
    3.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0
    -0.4%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.3%
    3.9%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    0.9%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    0.5%
    7.3%
    Hurst
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.3%
    The Colony
    $1,210
    $1,510
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Waxahachie
    $940
    $1,170
    -0.3%
    2.7%
    Little Elm
    $1,230
    $1,530
    -0.6%
    4.2%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    0
    0.6%
    Sachse
    $1,070
    $1,340
    1.7%
    -1.1%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    0.6%
    3.7%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.9%
    -2.9%
    Prosper
    $1,370
    $1,700
    2%
    0.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDenton 3 BedroomsDenton Accessible ApartmentsDenton Apartments with Balcony
    Denton Apartments with GarageDenton Apartments with GymDenton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDenton Apartments with Move-in SpecialsDenton Apartments with Parking
    Denton Apartments with PoolDenton Apartments with Washer-DryerDenton Cheap PlacesDenton Dog Friendly ApartmentsDenton Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
    Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
    Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
    Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
    The University of Texas at Dallas