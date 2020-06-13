75 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Denton, TX
1 of 12
1 of 20
1 of 31
1 of 46
1 of 19
1 of 22
1 of 25
1 of 32
1 of 22
1 of 34
1 of 1
1 of 29
1 of 24
1 of 16
1 of 57
1 of 1
1 of 24
1 of 6
1 of 24
1 of 8
1 of 5
1 of 1
1 of 1
1 of 2
We all know the saying - “Everything is bigger in Texas,” but who knew everything was stranger there, too? Denton, Texas is proud to call itself “North of Ordinary.” Located about 35 miles away from Dallas, Denton is essentially the Austin of the north. Known for its music scene, festivals and unique atmosphere, Denton is an artsy suburbia. From water parks to historical museums, Indie rock concerts to horseback riding, Denton is no one trick pony.
So, pack your bags and saddle up. It’s time to leave ordinary behind and find you your ideal Denton dwelling. See more
Finding an apartment in Denton that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.