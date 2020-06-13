76 Apartments for rent in Denton, TX with balcony

City Guide for Denton, TX

We all know the saying - “Everything is bigger in Texas,” but who knew everything was stranger there, too? Denton, Texas is proud to call itself “North of Ordinary.” Located about 35 miles away from Dallas, Denton is essentially the Austin of the north. Known for its music scene, festivals and unique atmosphere, Denton is an artsy suburbia. From water parks to historical museums, Indie rock concerts to horseback riding, Denton is no one trick pony.