Apartment List
/
TX
/
denton
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:21 AM

76 Apartments for rent in Denton, TX with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
218 Units Available
Square9
315 South Locust Street, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$854
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,684
1427 sqft
Introducing Square 9 apartment homes now for rent in Denton, Texas. Square9 is Denton's premiere upscale living experience within walking distance of Denton Square.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
20 Units Available
Gardens of Denton
401 Ame Dr, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$911
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,073
1005 sqft
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.***
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Fountains of Denton
2401 E McKinney St, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1332 sqft
Apartments feature ceramic tile entries, garden tubs and large closets. Community includes a business center, playground and pool. Minutes from Lewisville Lake. Close to Highway Loop 288 for convenient transportation.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
8 Units Available
Coronado Villas
113 Coronado Dr, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$790
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
1115 sqft
Coronado Villas located in Denton, Texas features the quality living at affordable prices.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:28am
28 Units Available
19TWENTY APARTMENTS
1920 N Ruddell St, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$810
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1071 sqft
19Twenty Apartments, located in Denton, TX, offers pet-friendly, comfortable apartments in a community that cares about your needs.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:14am
8 Units Available
Autumn Ridge
3401 Joyce Lane, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
792 sqft
2 Bed / 1 Bath Apartment in North Denton - Prime Location: Modern, Freshly Renovated 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment in a prime location in north Denton. Quiet apartment complex with hard surface floors.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:24am
8 Units Available
Waterford at Spencer Oaks
2100 Spencer Rd, Denton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$858
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,209
1100 sqft
If you are looking for a great two or three bedroom apartment home in Denton, Texas that is bright, spacious and conveniently located close to everywhere that matters to you, then look no further than Waterford at Spencer Oaks! Come see what
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Pace's Crossing
2411 S I-35E, Denton, TX
Studio
$818
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$879
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
921 sqft
Sleek homes right near I-35. Close to the Golden Triangle Mall for convenient shopping. Residents have access to a volleyball court, pool and basketball court on-site.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
The Veranda
2420 East Mc kinney Road, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,048
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1139 sqft
The Veranda homes take apartment living to the next level. The Veranda brings modern luxury apartment living to one of the most dynamic and active areas of Denton, TX.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
33 Units Available
Timberlinks at Denton
5201 Par Dr, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$949
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
931 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Affordable one- and two-bedroom units located close to Denton Regional Medical Center, UNT and TWU. Apartments feature new interior renovations, spacious floor plans, walk-in closets and wood-style flooring.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:52am
6 Units Available
Coronado North
301 Coronado Dr, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
910 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Coronado North in Denton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:36am
$
26 Units Available
The Lodge at Pecan Creek
6503 S Shady Shores Rd, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Lodge at Pecan Creek is a brand new community offering: Beautiful Clubhouse with Complimentary Coffee BarCyber Cafe with 3 computer terminals Salt water resort style swimming pool with outdoor kitchen Complimentary Coffee Bar Reserved, covered
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 13 at 06:35am
$
33 Units Available
Westwind Apartments
1710 Sam Bass Blvd, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,010
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
956 sqft
Indulge in the good life at Westwind Apartments in Denton, Texas where you'll experience the gold standard of community living.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:01am
14 Units Available
University Place
911 Bernard Street, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$750
488 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$535
776 sqft
These NEWLY RENOVATED apartments located just blocks from campus are anything but ordinary. These units were designed to meet the needs of the modern student. Enjoy vinyl wood floors, brand new appliances, and walk-in closets you could get lost in.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:09am
7 Units Available
Oak Meadows
1810 Teasley Ln, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$795
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
919 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable apartments with fireplaces and a W/D hookup. Just updated. Pet friendly. Onsite laundry available. Swim in the pool on hot summer days. Easy access to I-35E. Near expansive South Lakes Park.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:39am
41 Units Available
Hickory Creek Ranch
2700 Cedar Creek Lane, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,090
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1298 sqft
Masterfully designed and crafted in a style reminiscent of the rolling landscape of the Texas Hill Country, Hickory Creek Ranch Apartments provides a tranquil ambiance with state-of-the-art amenities.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
72 Units Available
Discovery Park
3925 North Elm Street, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1149 sqft
Forget everything you know about apartments because Discovery Park is taking luxury living to a new level. Discovery Park apartments in Denton, Texas, offers a unique blend of garden-style apartments and a wrap-around complex.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 12:41am
Contact for Availability
The Vibe
1610 E McKinney St, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
817 sqft
Come experience the best of apartment home living at The Vibe Denton.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
$
Southridge
2 Units Available
Londonderry Oaks
1721 Teasley Ln, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$895
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable units with a peaceful community. Recently updated. Community amenities include on-site laundry and a pool. Easy access to I-35. Close to nightlife spots such as Vitty's Sports Bar.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated May 22 at 12:02am
Contact for Availability
Majestic Parc
2700 East Mckinney Street, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,025
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Live Beautifully. Live carefree every day. At Majestic Parc, coming home feels like you're on vacation. With impressive finishes and resort-quality amenities, our apartments make it possible to live beyond your expectations.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 9 at 10:08pm
1 Unit Available
Vintage Pads
2424 West Oak Street, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$779
440 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
There’s something about the 70’s that makes us all wish we were born a couple decades earlier. That’s why we created Vintage Pads — contemporary style with 1970’s flair! Of course, it’s still the 21st century.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated May 11 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
The Quarter
1003 Eagle, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$865
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Good times are never more than a few steps away at 1/4 Apartments. Inspired by the nightlife of New Orleans, these UNT student apartments feature professionally designed interiors, stained concrete floors and eco-friendly building materials.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 9 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
The Metro
627 Bernard Street, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$815
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Metro is the ideal choice for students seeking vibrant city apartments in Denton TX.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated April 30 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
Starlite
425 Fulton Street, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
450 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This is the place to wind down away from the daily grind of the modern college student. Don’t worry though, you will still be seconds from all your favorite spots around UNT and Denton.
City Guide for Denton, TX

We all know the saying - “Everything is bigger in Texas,” but who knew everything was stranger there, too? Denton, Texas is proud to call itself “North of Ordinary.” Located about 35 miles away from Dallas, Denton is essentially the Austin of the north. Known for its music scene, festivals and unique atmosphere, Denton is an artsy suburbia. From water parks to historical museums, Indie rock concerts to horseback riding, Denton is no one trick pony.

So, pack your bags and saddle up. It’s time to leave ordinary behind and find you your ideal Denton dwelling. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Denton, TX

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Denton renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDenton 3 BedroomsDenton Accessible ApartmentsDenton Apartments with Balcony
Denton Apartments with GarageDenton Apartments with GymDenton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDenton Apartments with Move-in SpecialsDenton Apartments with Parking
Denton Apartments with PoolDenton Apartments with Washer-DryerDenton Cheap PlacesDenton Dog Friendly ApartmentsDenton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas