54 Apartments for rent in Denton, TX with gym
We all know the saying - “Everything is bigger in Texas,” but who knew everything was stranger there, too? Denton, Texas is proud to call itself “North of Ordinary.” Located about 35 miles away from Dallas, Denton is essentially the Austin of the north. Known for its music scene, festivals and unique atmosphere, Denton is an artsy suburbia. From water parks to historical museums, Indie rock concerts to horseback riding, Denton is no one trick pony.
So, pack your bags and saddle up. It’s time to leave ordinary behind and find you your ideal Denton dwelling. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Denton renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.