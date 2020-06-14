49 Apartments for rent in Denton, TX with garage

Apartment List
Denton apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
18 Units Available
Gardens of Denton
401 Ame Dr, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$911
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1005 sqft
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.***
Last updated June 14 at 07:07am
43 Units Available
Hickory Creek Ranch
2700 Cedar Creek Lane, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,090
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1298 sqft
Masterfully designed and crafted in a style reminiscent of the rolling landscape of the Texas Hill Country, Hickory Creek Ranch Apartments provides a tranquil ambiance with state-of-the-art amenities.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
Fountains of Denton
2401 E McKinney St, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1332 sqft
Apartments feature ceramic tile entries, garden tubs and large closets. Community includes a business center, playground and pool. Minutes from Lewisville Lake. Close to Highway Loop 288 for convenient transportation.
Last updated June 14 at 06:47am
8 Units Available
Waterford at Spencer Oaks
2100 Spencer Rd, Denton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$858
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,209
1100 sqft
If you are looking for a great two or three bedroom apartment home in Denton, Texas that is bright, spacious and conveniently located close to everywhere that matters to you, then look no further than Waterford at Spencer Oaks! Come see what
Last updated June 14 at 07:07am
$
26 Units Available
The Lodge at Pecan Creek
6503 S Shady Shores Rd, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Lodge at Pecan Creek is a brand new community offering: Beautiful Clubhouse with Complimentary Coffee BarCyber Cafe with 3 computer terminals Salt water resort style swimming pool with outdoor kitchen Complimentary Coffee Bar Reserved, covered
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
72 Units Available
Discovery Park
3925 North Elm Street, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1149 sqft
Forget everything you know about apartments because Discovery Park is taking luxury living to a new level. Discovery Park apartments in Denton, Texas, offers a unique blend of garden-style apartments and a wrap-around complex.
Last updated May 22 at 12:02am
Contact for Availability
Majestic Parc
2700 East Mckinney Street, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,025
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Live Beautifully. Live carefree every day. At Majestic Parc, coming home feels like you're on vacation. With impressive finishes and resort-quality amenities, our apartments make it possible to live beyond your expectations.
Results within 1 mile of Denton
Last updated June 14 at 06:22am
14 Units Available
Estate Villas at Krum
4891 Masch Branch Rd, Krum, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,055
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,571
1282 sqft
Crown molding, stainless steel appliances, large closets and energy-efficient appliances. Amenities include clubhouse with coffee cafe, 24-hour fitness center, swimming pool and clothes care center. Pet-friendly.

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
107 Nighthawk Dr
107 Nighthawk Drive, Krum, TX
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1989 sqft
This Energy Star home offers Four bedrooms and a loft upstairs. The downstairs master bedroom is a perfect place to get away. Three of the four bedrooms offer walk-in closets for that "extra stuff" that needs to be stored.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
316 Chisholm Trail
316 Chisholm Trail, Krum, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1538 sqft
Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Krum! A must see. Has stylish appliance in open concept kitchen, dining and living area. Fenced in large backyard. This home has a spacious two car garage. Great for a family! A must see! No pets.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
1619 Kawati Way
1619 Kawati Way, Krum, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1858 sqft
3 Bedrooms plus study, 3 FULL Baths in a one story plan!3 Car Garage! Open floor plan with no wasted space! Large living area open to kitchen and dining. Granite counters, stainless appliances including refrigerator.
Results within 5 miles of Denton
Last updated June 14 at 07:09am
29 Units Available
Oxford at Lakeview
3300 South Garrison Road, Corinth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1353 sqft
Welcome to Oxford at Lake View, the premier luxury apartments in Corinth, Texas. Featuring incredible apartment homes and unparalleled communal amenities for all to enjoy, Oxford at Lake View offers unmatched luxury for each of its residents.
Last updated June 14 at 06:13am
16 Units Available
Oxford at the Boulevard
2010 S Corinth St, Corinth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1325 sqft
Oxford at the Boulevard in Corinth, Texas, are upscale apartments with all the latest amenities, like granite countertops, a saltwater pool and a great fitness center. Near shopping and entertainment.
Last updated June 14 at 07:08am
27 Units Available
The Landing at Little Elm
1031 FM 2931, Aubrey, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1312 sqft
Welcome home to The Landing at Little Elm Apartments! Our upscale community offers brand new one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring spacious floorplans designed with generous storage space and a private patio or balcony.
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Contact for Availability
Mansions at Hickory Creek
1021 Point Vista Rd, Hickory Creek, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,258
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1273 sqft
Welcome home to Mansions at Hickory Creek Apartments! Our upscale community offers beautiful one and two bedroom apartments, featuring spacious living areas, gourmet kitchens, generous storage space, faux-wood flooring, attached garages, full-size

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
5104 Meadow Lane
5104 Meadow Lane, Krum, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1746 sqft
Check out this 3 bedroom 2 bath plus study home in Apsen Park with lawn care included! The granite countertops, oil-rubbed bronze fixtures, upgraded cabinets, carpet, and tile throughout the home take it a step up from most rental properties.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
1824 waggoner Drive
1824 Waggoner Dr, Aubrey, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1721 sqft
NEVER LIVED IN BRAND 4 BEDROOM NEW ENERGY EFFICIENT HOME!!! Modern Kitchen with Island , Granite counter tops, and plenty of cabinet space. Stainless Appliances! Home is conveniently located in up and coming Aubrey only 5 minutes from 380.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
1806 Sand Stone Drive
1806 Sandstone Drive, Sanger, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1474 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath in Sanger ISD. Granite counter tops. Large Master with his and her closets. Nice back yard. This home is move in ready!

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
204 Hillcrest Street
204 Hillcrest Drive, Sanger, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1302 sqft
THE LONG WAIT FOR A HOME LIKE THIS IS OVER. NESTLED IN THE HEART OF SANGER THIS MOVE IN READY ADORABLE 1 STORY HOME IS ADORNED WITH IT ALL. UPDATED 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH OPEN FLOOR PLAN PLUS 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE...RECENT PAINT TILE AND WOOD FLOORS .....

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
123 Ringneck Drive
123 Ringneck Drive, Sanger, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1252 sqft
Lovely 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Sanger, Tx home. All electric home in established neighborhood. Sanger ISD. Close to parks, schools, shopping and 15 minutes from Lake Ray Roberts State Park.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
404 Gulf Stream
404 Gulf Stream Ln, Denton County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,625
1567 sqft
Country living close to Denton amenities, UNT, TWU & I-35E. Ponder ISD schools!! Open concept, light, bright and clean! BRAND NEW CARPET and fresh paint throughout!!! 4 bedrooms & 1 could be used as study. Separate laundry room, great neighborhood.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
606 Brockett Street
606 Brockett Street, Aubrey, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1146 sqft
Kitchen has granite and new SS appliances. Large corner lot. Laminate floors in living room. updated bathrooms with new toilets, tub, fixtures. All new windows. Move in ready. Gas water heater and heater.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
819 Carmen Court
819 Carmen Court, Sanger, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1064 sqft
Great Location on Cul De Sac! Perfect for 1st Time Homebuyer or Investor. Needs some Fresh Paint and a Little TLC. No HOA. Quiet, Smaller Neighborhood. Property is for sale, lease, owner finance.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
206 E Bailey Street
206 East Bailey Street, Ponder, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1302 sqft
Charming home with original wood floors in kitchen, living room and front bedroom! Luxury vinyl plank in master and one other bedroom.
City Guide for Denton, TX

We all know the saying - “Everything is bigger in Texas,” but who knew everything was stranger there, too? Denton, Texas is proud to call itself “North of Ordinary.” Located about 35 miles away from Dallas, Denton is essentially the Austin of the north. Known for its music scene, festivals and unique atmosphere, Denton is an artsy suburbia. From water parks to historical museums, Indie rock concerts to horseback riding, Denton is no one trick pony.

So, pack your bags and saddle up. It’s time to leave ordinary behind and find you your ideal Denton dwelling. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Denton, TX

Denton apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

