Apartment List
/
TX
/
denton
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:50 PM

36 Apartments for rent in Denton, TX with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 57

Last updated July 11 at 12:16am
30 Units Available
Westwind Apartments
1710 Sam Bass Blvd, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$949
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
956 sqft
Indulge in the good life at Westwind Apartments in Denton, Texas where you'll experience the gold standard of community living.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
205 Units Available
Square9
315 South Locust Street, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$854
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,559
1427 sqft
Introducing Square 9 apartment homes now for rent in Denton, Texas. Square9 is Denton's premiere upscale living experience within walking distance of Denton Square.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
34 Units Available
Timberlinks at Denton
5201 Par Dr, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$958
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
931 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Affordable one- and two-bedroom units located close to Denton Regional Medical Center, UNT and TWU. Apartments feature new interior renovations, spacious floor plans, walk-in closets and wood-style flooring.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
12 Units Available
Gardens of Denton
401 Ame Dr, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$953
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1005 sqft
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.***
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
24 Units Available
Woodhill
1408 Teasley, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1019 sqft
A pet-friendly apartment complex with six different floor plans to accommodate all lifestyles and preferences. Floor plans boast amenities including large closets, fireplaces and balconies.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 11 at 12:27am
6 Units Available
Mckinney Park
191 Duchess Dr, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
937 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1035 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Mckinney Park in Denton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
59 Units Available
Discovery Park
3925 North Elm Street, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1149 sqft
Forget everything you know about apartments because Discovery Park is taking luxury living to a new level. Discovery Park apartments in Denton, Texas, offers a unique blend of garden-style apartments and a wrap-around complex.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 15 at 07:15pm
Contact for Availability
Zen
910 Eagle Dr, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$815
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,108
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1350 sqft
Your home should be your sanctuary. The Zen is professionally designed to provide the exact space UNT students need to focus before class or unwind at the end of the day.
Results within 5 miles of Denton
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 12:33am
41 Units Available
The Landing at Little Elm
1031 FM 2931, Aubrey, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1312 sqft
Welcome home to The Landing at Little Elm Apartments! Our upscale community offers brand new one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring spacious floorplans designed with generous storage space and a private patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 11 at 12:21am
29 Units Available
Millennium Place
6651 S I-35 E, Corinth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,205
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1255 sqft
Come home to Millennium Place and experience true urban residential living. Conveniently situated in the growing city of Corinth, TX in the Lake Cities area, Millennium Place will be the center of the brand new, mixed use Millennium development.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 11 at 12:26am
21 Units Available
Oxford at Lakeview
3300 South Garrison Road, Corinth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,125
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1353 sqft
Welcome to Oxford at Lake View, the premier luxury apartments in Corinth, Texas. Featuring incredible apartment homes and unparalleled communal amenities for all to enjoy, Oxford at Lake View offers unmatched luxury for each of its residents.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
8 Units Available
Trails of Sanger
11501 Marion Rd, Sanger, TX
1 Bedroom
$967
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,506
1228 sqft
Elegant units in a park-like setting near Interstate 35. Ray Roberts State Park is a short drive away. Spacious floor plans include plenty of storage areas. In-unit connections accomodate full-size washing machines and dryers.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 12:31am
6 Units Available
Oxford at the Boulevard
2010 S Corinth St, Corinth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,125
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Oxford at the Boulevard in Corinth, Texas, are upscale apartments with all the latest amenities, like granite countertops, a saltwater pool and a great fitness center. Near shopping and entertainment.

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
4929 Sanger Circle Dr.
4929 Sanger Circle Dr, Sanger, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1484 sqft
New Townhome ready for new tenants! - Newly built Townhome ready for move-in! This luxury home has granite countertops, wood flooring, 9ft ceilings, & SS appliances. Beautiful backyard with sprinkler system and covered patio.

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
4909 Villas Drive
4909 Villas Dr, Sanger, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
2964 sqft
Awesome townhome for rent!!! 3 bed 2.5 bath...Appliances included!!! Nice backyard... Includes washer and dryer.. easy application process!!!

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 11:45pm
1 Unit Available
1040 Scenic Drive
1040 Scenic Drive, Justin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1719 sqft
Charming home on spacious corner lot. Fantastic lay-out with large open kitchen to include: Cabinet faced refrigerator, glass cooktop, built-in-microwave, & dishwasher. Large family area has built-ins along with a cozy wood burning fireplace.
Results within 10 miles of Denton
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 11 at 12:21am
16 Units Available
Summit Ridge
1070 Grandys Ln, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,055
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
Luxurious apartments feature in-unit laundry, beautiful kitchens with granite counters and dishwasher. 24-hour fitness center, tennis court, pool and hot tub! Peaceful location with convenient business center resources.
Verified

1 of 91

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
25 Units Available
Cypress at Lewisville
2436 South Valley Parkway, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,082
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,542
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,987
1386 sqft
Constructed to exceed your dreams, Cypress at Lewisville was built with intent. Our fine community blends experience and puts residents in the heart of convenience.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
22 Units Available
Hidden Creek
1200 College Pkwy, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$978
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located close to I-35E. Floor plans feature private patios or balconies. Community offers a resort-style pool, outdoor spa, social lounge and 24-hour athletic center. Covered parking and private detached garages available by reservation.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
27 Units Available
Lakepointe
The View at Lakeside
901 Lakeside Cir, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$935
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1254 sqft
Close to Hebron DCTA station for easy travel to Dallas, Carrollton, and Denton. Property features yoga studio, spa, cabana, 24-hour gym, and hot tub. Units have walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
20 Units Available
The View on Fox Creek
201 W Southwest Pkwy, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$845
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
882 sqft
The View on Fox Creek is located in one of the Dallas area’s fastest-growing suburbs, Lewisville, Texas. This highly-desirable community is just northwest of Downtown Dallas along Lewisville Lake.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
29 Units Available
The Nexus Lakeside Apartments
2501 Lakeside Pkwy, Flower Mound, TX
Studio
$1,053
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,045
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1252 sqft
Carefully appointed homes with plush carpeting, wood cabinetry, and granite counters. Online payment for resident convenience. Enjoy an onsite game room and gym. Close to Grapevine Lake and Grapevine Mills. Easy access to I-35E.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
37 Units Available
Elan Flower Mound
2601 Lakeside Pkwy, Flower Mound, TX
Studio
$1,055
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,237
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1319 sqft
Walking distance to Lake Grapevine trails, schools and a farmers market. Upgraded interior elements include plank flooring, granite countertops, wine fridges, dual vanities and private garages.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
103 Units Available
Copper Ridge
2001 Holley Pkwy, Roanoke, TX
1 Bedroom
$938
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,238
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1429 sqft
Conveniently located near shopping and dining near the intersection of Kirby and Poplar. Units feature open kitchens, vaulted living areas, garden tubs and private balconies/patios.

July 2020 Denton Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Denton Rent Report. Denton rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Denton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Denton Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Denton Rent Report. Denton rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Denton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Denton rents held steady over the past month

Denton rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up marginally by 0.6% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Denton stand at $876 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,088 for a two-bedroom. Denton's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Denton, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Dallas metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Arlington has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,272, while one-bedrooms go for $1,024.
    • Over the past year, Fort Worth has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,155, while one-bedrooms go for $930.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,455; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,133; rents were down 0.2% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Denton rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Denton, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Denton is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Texas have been moderately decreasing, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have fallen by 0.1% in Austin, 0.6% in San Antonio, and 0.9% in Houston.
    • Denton's median two-bedroom rent of $1,088 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Denton's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Phoenix (+1.9%) and Nashville (+0.7%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Denton than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Denton.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,130
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,160
    0
    -0.6%
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.4%
    1.4%
    Plano
    $1,170
    $1,450
    -0.4%
    0
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.9%
    Irving
    $990
    $1,230
    -0.6%
    0.5%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0
    1.4%
    Mesquite
    $1,110
    $1,380
    0.6%
    1%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0
    0.6%
    Carrollton
    $1,110
    $1,380
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Frisco
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.4%
    0.7%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    0.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,310
    -0.6%
    -1.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,300
    0.2%
    1.9%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0
    -0.5%
    Flower Mound
    $1,830
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,360
    -0.1%
    -0.7%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    0
    2.4%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    0
    1.2%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,240
    0.4%
    0.8%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,320
    -0.1%
    2.6%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.3%
    -1%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,250
    $1,560
    -0.1%
    2.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.1%
    3.4%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,710
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,600
    0.4%
    -0.3%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    -0.1%
    -1.4%
    Hurst
    $990
    $1,220
    0.5%
    1.9%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0
    0.3%
    The Colony
    $1,220
    $1,510
    0.4%
    2%
    Waxahachie
    $950
    $1,180
    0.2%
    2%
    Little Elm
    $1,240
    $1,550
    1.2%
    3.8%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Sachse
    $1,080
    $1,350
    1%
    -0.8%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,210
    -0.5%
    -4.5%
    Prosper
    $1,390
    $1,730
    1.8%
    -0.7%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDenton 3 BedroomsDenton Accessible ApartmentsDenton Apartments with Balcony
    Denton Apartments with GarageDenton Apartments with GymDenton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDenton Apartments with Move-in SpecialsDenton Apartments with Parking
    Denton Apartments with PoolDenton Apartments with Washer-DryerDenton Cheap PlacesDenton Dog Friendly ApartmentsDenton Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
    Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
    Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
    Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
    The University of Texas at Dallas