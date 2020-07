Woodside Bridle Path Apartments

Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly all utils included 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal range refrigerator walk in closets microwave oven Property Amenities basketball court courtyard on-site laundry parking playground pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly hot tub

Welcome to Woodside & Bridle Path! Our beautiful, residential environment and excellent service is sure to make you feel at home from your very first day. Our professional, spanish-speaking management team is on-site to meet your needs!

We offer many comfortable floor plan options with 1-3 bedroom ranges at affordable prices. Our residents enjoy a basketball court, a sparkling pool, a playground, three on-site laundry facilities, 24-hour maintenance, plenty of parking and much more! We are also a pet friendly community with plenty of green space for your pet. Please take a look at our online photos and virtual tour to see for yourself what our community has to offer you.

We make our home in Dallas, Texas off of CF Hawn Freeway and Belt Line Road, near a variety of schools, retailers, and restaurants.

Youll love living at Woodside & Bridle Path! We invite you to join our community today!