Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:02 AM

Vinewood Apartments

1411 N Cockrell Hill Rd · (833) 993-1847
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1411 N Cockrell Hill Rd, Dallas, TX 75211
Cockrell Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 41 MIN AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Vinewood Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
courtyard
guest parking
key fob access
online portal
smoke-free community
Discover your new home at Vinewood Apartments! Conveniently located in Dallas County near the Medical & Bishop Arts Districts, our community provides numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door. Plus - we're just 5 miles from The Kessler Theater & Wynnewood Village! Offering a variety of spacious 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes, we’re the expert at combining quality and comfort, making Vinewood an ideal place to call home. Every feature is designed with you in mind, from the refreshing outdoor swimming pool and playground area to the on-site fitness center and cozy community clubhouse, we have made certain that there is something for everyone. Look no further, your new home is waiting for you at Vinewood Apartments! *Vinewood participates in an affordable housing program. Household income & student status limitations apply. Please call for more details.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $17.15 (1st Applicant) + $11.65 (Per Additional Applicant)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet/due at time of move-in (refundable)
fee: $250 per pet/due at time of move-in (non-refundable)
limit: 2 pet limit
restrictions: Weight Limit: 45 lbs at full maturity. Some breed & other restrictions may apply. Please call for more details.
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Vinewood Apartments have any available units?
Vinewood Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Vinewood Apartments have?
Some of Vinewood Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Vinewood Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Vinewood Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Vinewood Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Vinewood Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Vinewood Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Vinewood Apartments offers parking.
Does Vinewood Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Vinewood Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Vinewood Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Vinewood Apartments has a pool.
Does Vinewood Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Vinewood Apartments has accessible units.
Does Vinewood Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Vinewood Apartments has units with dishwashers.
