Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities accessible business center carport clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed courtyard guest parking key fob access online portal smoke-free community

Discover your new home at Vinewood Apartments! Conveniently located in Dallas County near the Medical & Bishop Arts Districts, our community provides numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door. Plus - we're just 5 miles from The Kessler Theater & Wynnewood Village! Offering a variety of spacious 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes, we’re the expert at combining quality and comfort, making Vinewood an ideal place to call home. Every feature is designed with you in mind, from the refreshing outdoor swimming pool and playground area to the on-site fitness center and cozy community clubhouse, we have made certain that there is something for everyone. Look no further, your new home is waiting for you at Vinewood Apartments! *Vinewood participates in an affordable housing program. Household income & student status limitations apply. Please call for more details.