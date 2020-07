Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel oven Property Amenities business center clubhouse concierge elevator 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Ascend to high-rise living in the heart of Victory Park at SkyHouse Dallas. Residents are just a short walk to all that Victory Park has to offer including biking and running on the Katy Trail, the American Airlines Center, dining, shopping and entertainment. Choose from our studio, one-, two- or three-bedroom rentals - all with unobstructed, breathtaking views from your private balcony. Lounge poolside at the rooftop amenity deck, stay healthy in our state-of-the-art fitness center or take in the view from our SkyLounge with dedicated areas for entertaining, working and relaxing.We are dedicated to assisting you in finding a new home using the manner in which you are most comfortable. We currently offer virtual and social distanced, in-person tours by appointment. Contact us to schedule a tour option with a leasing consultant or visit the gallery on our website to view our 360 degree virtual tours.