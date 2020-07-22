/
village hill
Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:36 PM
257 Apartments for rent in Village Hill, Dallas, TX
Last updated July 22 at 06:40 PM
14 Units Available
Village Hill
5787 Caruth Haven Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,052
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,337
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1394 sqft
Call us today to schedule a tour! The distinguished multilevel town-homes that face Southwestern Boulevard and Caruth Haven Lane define the Hill neighborhood, offering a wide variety of floor plans, generous living spaces with some of the best views
Last updated July 22 at 06:20 PM
10 Units Available
Village Westside
6552 Shady Brook Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,540
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1078 sqft
Call us today to schedule a tour!A cozy community with creek views and its own fitness center overlooking the pool area. Westside is among the new neighborhoods in The Village, including Northbridge, Dakota, and Upper East Side.
Last updated July 22 at 06:43 PM
27 Units Available
Village Corners
6310 Shady Brook Ln, Dallas, TX
Studio
$945
404 sqft
1 Bedroom
$940
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
904 sqft
Call us today to schedule a tour! Central to the camaraderie, geography and history of The Village is Corners( alongside Corners East) offers an easy, warm welcome to the neighborhood and the larger community experience.
Results within 1 mile of Village Hill
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
26 Units Available
The Avery on Southwestern
8910 Southwestern Blvd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,029
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,126
1352 sqft
Furnished apartments with alarm system, in-unit laundry, dishwasher, and other appliances. Resort-inspired amenities include bars, tanning decks, pools and hot tubs, and a clubhouse. Walk to nearby stores including Target, Kohl's, and Pier 1.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
41 Units Available
The Heights At Park Lane
8066 Park Ln, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,226
677 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,263
1006 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,411
1805 sqft
Only moments from the shopping and dining at NorthPark Center and the Shops at Park Lane, this community offers luxuries like valet service, hot tub and concierge. Recently renovated units have a patio or balcony.
Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
26 Units Available
Landmark on Lovers
5201 Amesbury Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$979
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,869
1434 sqft
Within walking distance to Central Market. Open and spacious floor plans with amenities such as gourmet kitchens, large pantries, and designer bathrooms. Community offers multiple fitness facilities, including a yoga, dance, and spin studio.
Last updated July 22 at 06:30 PM
22 Units Available
Galleries at Park Lane
8110 Park Ln, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,244
708 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,627
965 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,204
1184 sqft
Just off Highway 75 and adjacent to The Shops at Park Lane. These 1-2 bedroom units include 10-foot ceilings, private balcony and walk-in closets. Numerous on-site amenities like rooftop lounge, pool, hot tub and sauna.
Last updated July 22 at 06:26 PM
45 Units Available
Village Green
5350 Amesbury Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$882
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,306
916 sqft
With its tall pines and live oaks and many shades of (you know) landscaping, Green earns its name everyday right through to the private tennis courts (this is the only neighborhood in The Village with its own courts).
Last updated July 22 at 06:25 PM
39 Units Available
Northbridge Apartments
8705 Southwestern Blvd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,117
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,462
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,237
1285 sqft
Call us today to schedule a tour! Northbridge is a coveted place to live.
Last updated July 22 at 06:24 PM
21 Units Available
Village Bend East
5456 Amesbury Drive, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$832
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
889 sqft
Call us today to schedule a tour! A grand community at the heart of The Village, Bend East (alongside Bend) has long been known for its grassy courtyards, its gracious shade of live oaks and its easy access to the one-mile interlake running trail.
Last updated July 22 at 06:18 PM
25 Units Available
The Ellison
5065 Amesbury Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,533
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,552
1699 sqft
Conveniently located off Lovers Lane in Northeast Dallas, just minutes from White Rock Creek Greenbelt and the Dallas Arboretum. Hardwood flooring, quartz countertops, and new appliances.
Last updated July 22 at 06:18 PM
29 Units Available
Village Upper East Side
8705 Southwestern Blvd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,280
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,885
1418 sqft
Call us today to schedule a tour!Lush with landscaping and alive with energy, Upper East Side is one of the newest neighborhoods in The Village.
Last updated July 22 at 06:02 PM
24 Units Available
Village Chase
5657 Amesbury Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$939
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
981 sqft
Call us today to schedule a tour! On the western edge of The Village, with walkability to restaurants, shopping and nightlife - Chase is one of the celebrated classic neighborhoods, only recently reimagined for the way we live today.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
18 Units Available
Tribeca on the Creek
6262 Melody Ln, Dallas, TX
Studio
$710
445 sqft
1 Bedroom
$830
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1100 sqft
Looking for your next home sweet home? Well, choosing where to live is one of the most important decisions you can make, so we want to help you by giving you the best option with Tribeca On The Creek, where you can make yourself at home with our
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
13 Units Available
Cross Creek
6033 E Northwest Hwy, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$815
463 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
894 sqft
Cross Creek Apartments is proud to offer you spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes located in beautiful Midtown Dallas, Texas.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
24 Units Available
Tonti Lakeside
7777 Glen America Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,078
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,431
1006 sqft
Welcome to Tonti Lakeside where the convenience of Dallas meets the comfort of Lakeside Living! Located only minutes from world class shopping at NorthPark Center and the Shops at Park Lane but tucked away from the hustle and bustle of downtown,
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
17 Units Available
Biltmore
6251 Melody Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$745
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
982 sqft
Pet-friendly community with fitness center, pool, playground and on-site laundry. Spacious kitchens, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, ceiling fans, patio/balcony. Easy access to local transit for shopping, dining and entertainment. Close to N. Central Expressway.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
17 Units Available
Cambridge Court Apartments
5959 E Northwest Hwy, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$790
587 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1139 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments in gated community just blocks from the Shops at Park Lane. Amenities include two swimming pools with spa and hot tub. Covered parking available.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
39 Units Available
The Atwood
6010 Milton St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,142
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,643
1680 sqft
Modern apartments near Central Market and Old Town Shopping Center. Never-before-lived-in units with stainless steel appliances and rustic-inspired wood flooring. Community has a coffee bar and private yoga studio.
Last updated July 22 at 06:27 PM
12 Units Available
Village Gate
8203 Southwestern Blvd, Dallas, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,217
984 sqft
Call us today to schedule a tour! Gate was the very first community that created The Village in 1969. Gate is known for its rustic, Mediterranean feel, huge patios and majestic trees, courtyard gatherings, and a private clubhouse.
Last updated July 22 at 06:34 PM
25 Units Available
Village Park
5349 Amesbury Drive, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$929
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,367
945 sqft
Call us today to schedule a tour! Park is one of the smaller neighborhoods, with an exceptional sense of community.
Last updated July 22 at 06:22 PM
14 Units Available
Village Cliffs
8612 Southwestern Blvd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,024
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
913 sqft
Call us today to schedule a tour!The character of Cliffs is in its green spaces and great views.
Last updated July 22 at 06:29 PM
12 Units Available
Village Meadow
8614 Southwestern Blvd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,124
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
913 sqft
Call us today to schedule a tour!One of the original neighborhoods recently updated, Meadow has always offered easy proximity in the center of The Village.
Last updated July 22 at 06:41 PM
25 Units Available
Village Lakes
8610 Southwestern Blvd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,354
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
1062 sqft
Call us today to schedule a tour! Wrapped around the innerlake running trailand yes, two lakesthis is a gorgeous, central neighborhood, and an optimum place to experience the energy, activity and beauty of The Village.
