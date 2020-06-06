All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like Marsh Creek.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
Marsh Creek
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:33 AM

Marsh Creek

18749 Marsh Ln · (972) 362-6895
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

18749 Marsh Ln, Dallas, TX 75287

Price and availability

VERIFIED 18 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1912 · Avail. Sep 25

$834

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Unit 2112 · Avail. Aug 15

$878

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 2224 · Avail. Aug 6

$903

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

See 11+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2111 · Avail. Oct 10

$1,090

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 2316 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,090

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 2411 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,093

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

See 8+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Marsh Creek.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
internet cafe
dog park
24hr gym
pool
online portal
package receiving
cats allowed
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cc payments
coffee bar
e-payments
Pet-friendly, newly renovated one and two bedroom apartments at Marsh Creek feature gourmet kitchens with granite countertops and black appliances, wood-style flooring, creek view, and vaulted ceilings. Enjoy entertaining family and friends at our Dallas apartment community in our resident clubhouse, upgraded fitness studio or resort-style swimming pool. The small-town atmosphere of the Timberglen neighborhood offers residents at Marsh Creek carefree living with easy access to downtown Dallas. Convenient to I-35, your new apartment home at Marsh Creek is only a short drive from the best of dining, shopping and entertainment. Close to home you'll find Arbor Hills Nature Preserve, The University of Texas and Dallas Naval Air Station.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 per person
Deposit: Deposit IQ minimum $175-$437.50. Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee. Additional fees may apply for applicants that are approved with conditions.
Additional: Renter's insurance required. Water, pest control, and trash added to initial rent.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $87.50 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: Breed restrictions according to the TAA lease. Please contact the leasing center for more details.
Parking Details: Surface lot. Surface lot parking available. Please call our leasing center for additional parking details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Marsh Creek have any available units?
Marsh Creek has 25 units available starting at $834 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Marsh Creek have?
Some of Marsh Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Marsh Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Marsh Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Marsh Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Marsh Creek is pet friendly.
Does Marsh Creek offer parking?
Yes, Marsh Creek offers parking.
Does Marsh Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Marsh Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Marsh Creek have a pool?
Yes, Marsh Creek has a pool.
Does Marsh Creek have accessible units?
Yes, Marsh Creek has accessible units.
Does Marsh Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Marsh Creek has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Marsh Creek?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Tesero Bonita
5221 Bonita Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206
Aura on McKinney
4209 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75205
Camden Design District
1551 Oak Lawn Ave
Dallas, TX 75207
Trinity Village at Farmers Creek
4280 Trinity Mills Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Cross Creek
6033 E Northwest Hwy
Dallas, TX 75231
Preston Creek Apartments
5902 Preston Oaks Rd
Dallas, TX 75230
Park on Rosemeade
4141 Rosemeade Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287
Highlands Creek
8300 Skillman St
Dallas, TX 75231

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity