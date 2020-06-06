Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan extra storage granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub fireplace garbage disposal oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse internet cafe dog park 24hr gym pool online portal package receiving cats allowed accessible parking on-site laundry 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cc payments coffee bar e-payments

Pet-friendly, newly renovated one and two bedroom apartments at Marsh Creek feature gourmet kitchens with granite countertops and black appliances, wood-style flooring, creek view, and vaulted ceilings. Enjoy entertaining family and friends at our Dallas apartment community in our resident clubhouse, upgraded fitness studio or resort-style swimming pool. The small-town atmosphere of the Timberglen neighborhood offers residents at Marsh Creek carefree living with easy access to downtown Dallas. Convenient to I-35, your new apartment home at Marsh Creek is only a short drive from the best of dining, shopping and entertainment. Close to home you'll find Arbor Hills Nature Preserve, The University of Texas and Dallas Naval Air Station.