Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan extra storage granite counters ice maker microwave oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center carport clubhouse internet cafe dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill garage alarm system cc payments e-payments green community internet access media room online portal

Welcome to Locale, a luxurious community offering a stunning selection of apartment homes and extravagant amenities set in a desirable Dallas neighborhood. Our spacious floor plans feature expansive ceilings, gourmet kitchens, in-home washer/dryer sets, and walk-in closets. Additional options include private balconies and yards, oversized soaking tubs, walk-in showers, and private one-car garages. Our impressive Medical District apartments are paired with lavish community amenities including a resort-inspired swimming pool, a wellness fitness center, entertainment lounges, grilling areas, a business center, and an on-site community pet park. To top it all off, Locale's prime Dallas area allows you to enjoy a myriad of attractions-whether that is in the Medical District, Oak Lawn, Uptown, or Design District. It's time that you experience the best in urban living with a visit to our apartments near the Medical District. Dallas' premier community is waiting to welcome you home.