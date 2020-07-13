Amenities
Welcome to Locale, a luxurious community offering a stunning selection of apartment homes and extravagant amenities set in a desirable Dallas neighborhood. Our spacious floor plans feature expansive ceilings, gourmet kitchens, in-home washer/dryer sets, and walk-in closets. Additional options include private balconies and yards, oversized soaking tubs, walk-in showers, and private one-car garages. Our impressive Medical District apartments are paired with lavish community amenities including a resort-inspired swimming pool, a wellness fitness center, entertainment lounges, grilling areas, a business center, and an on-site community pet park. To top it all off, Locale's prime Dallas area allows you to enjoy a myriad of attractions-whether that is in the Medical District, Oak Lawn, Uptown, or Design District. It's time that you experience the best in urban living with a visit to our apartments near the Medical District. Dallas' premier community is waiting to welcome you home.