Dallas, TX
Locale
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:35 AM

Locale

3301 Hudnall St · (630) 448-6497
Rent Special
Summer Special! Receive up to 6 WEEKS FREE when you lease select apartment homes. Apply today! *Terms and conditions apply
Rent Savings
Summer Special! Receive ONE MONTH FREE when you lease select apartment homes. Apply today! *Terms and conditions apply
Location

3301 Hudnall St, Dallas, TX 75235

Price and availability

VERIFIED 17 MIN AGO

Studio

Unit 6301 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,304

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 611 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 8209 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,229

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 766 sqft

Unit 7312 · Avail. Oct 8

$1,254

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

Unit 9209 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,259

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

See 27+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1305 · Avail. now

$1,609

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1134 sqft

Unit 8311 · Avail. now

$1,699

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1210 sqft

Unit 7311 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,704

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1210 sqft

See 10+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Locale.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
carport
clubhouse
internet cafe
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
alarm system
cc payments
e-payments
green community
internet access
media room
online portal
Welcome to Locale, a luxurious community offering a stunning selection of apartment homes and extravagant amenities set in a desirable Dallas neighborhood. Our spacious floor plans feature expansive ceilings, gourmet kitchens, in-home washer/dryer sets, and walk-in closets. Additional options include private balconies and yards, oversized soaking tubs, walk-in showers, and private one-car garages. Our impressive Medical District apartments are paired with lavish community amenities including a resort-inspired swimming pool, a wellness fitness center, entertainment lounges, grilling areas, a business center, and an on-site community pet park. To top it all off, Locale's prime Dallas area allows you to enjoy a myriad of attractions-whether that is in the Medical District, Oak Lawn, Uptown, or Design District. It's time that you experience the best in urban living with a visit to our apartments near the Medical District. Dallas' premier community is waiting to welcome you home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-15 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $85 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pets per apartment
rent: $20/month
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply. Please call our leasing office for complete pet policy.
Parking Details: Other, assigned. We offer parking lot. Please call us for complete Parking information.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in select units

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Locale have any available units?
Locale has 44 units available starting at $1,229 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Locale have?
Some of Locale's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Locale currently offering any rent specials?
Locale is offering the following rent specials: Summer Special! Receive up to 6 WEEKS FREE when you lease select apartment homes. Apply today! *Terms and conditions apply
Is Locale pet-friendly?
Yes, Locale is pet friendly.
Does Locale offer parking?
Yes, Locale offers parking.
Does Locale have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Locale offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Locale have a pool?
Yes, Locale has a pool.
Does Locale have accessible units?
No, Locale does not have accessible units.
Does Locale have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Locale has units with dishwashers.
