Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities ceiling fan air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking pool 24hr laundry bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub internet access package receiving pet friendly yoga garage on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bike storage cc payments coffee bar e-payments fire pit lobby online portal

Located in the thriving Highland Park neighborhood, Highland Park West Lemmon offers convenient access to Uptown and Downtown Dallas, the Medical District, Oak Lawn, Dallas Love Field Airport, Dallas North Tollway, and NorthPark Center shopping mall. This pet-friendly community is only a short walk from upscale options like Whole Foods, El Tizoncito, Nonna, The Halal Guys, and Aloha Hawaiian Barbeque. Luxury amenities include stainless steel appliances, European cabinetry, and granite countertops. Select apartment homes offer vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer, wood-style plank flooring, and breathtaking downtown views. Highland Park West Lemmon features an on-site Bark Park, two resort-style pools, courtyards with outdoor fireplaces, a 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center, parking garages with elevator access, and controlled access gates.