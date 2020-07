Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher oven refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed elevator pet friendly 24hr maintenance green community hot tub internet access media room

In the heart of Uptown Dallas, Uptown Tower offers classic highrise living along the on McKinney Avenue trolley line. Our residents can enjoy an active lifestyle with our close proximity to the Katy Trail, walkscore of 95, and ease of access to several fine dining, shopping and other entertainment venues. We are a pet friendly community with unparalleled views of Downtown and Uptown Dallas. Gables Uptown Tower features one bedroom, two bedroom and penthouse homes with upgraded finishes and a beautiful common area amenity center featuring a roof top pool deck. Welcome Home!