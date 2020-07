Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup hardwood floors carpet microwave oven Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry pool internet access tennis court parking 24hr maintenance

Its all about location and this is where everyone in North Dallas wants to be. Here you're not just inside the loop, youre in the coveted Richardson Independent School District and less than a mile from Henry Moss Park, with endless hiking and biking trails, picnic spaces and soccer fields. Our spacious one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes offer top-notch features like stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, full-size washer/dryers, and quartz countertops. Foxglove Apartments Offer unbeatable amenities like a resort-style pool, fitness room access and bilingual staff, theres simply no better place to call home in Dallas, Texas.