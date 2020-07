Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel air conditioning oven Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park elevator 24hr gym pool bike storage internet access cats allowed garage parking car charging key fob access

While we are available to help you find an apartment home, to comply with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) guidance regarding social distancing, our office is currently closed to visitors. If you are interested in leasing an apartment, we are available to set up virtual tours. Thank you for understanding. At Amelia at Farmers Market, this Dallas gem is right across the street. Come home to VIP treatment, as you enjoy a state-of-the-art health club, a community cafe, a jaw-dropping rooftop pool with private cabanas, and a gorgeous fifth floor Sky Lounge. At Amelia at Farmers Market, we've considered every detail, including conveniences like bicycle storage, dog park and grooming center to homes with exquisite premium cabinets, polished chrome fixtures, stainless steel appliances, glass tile backsplashes, under-cabinet lighting and countless thoughtful touches that will pamper you and impress your guests.