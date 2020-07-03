All apartments in Dallas
Last updated February 28 2020 at 8:35 AM

9973 Rio Doso Dr

9973 Rio Doso Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9973 Rio Doso Drive, Dallas, TX 75227
Riverway Estates-Bruton Terrace

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9973 Rio Doso Dr have any available units?
9973 Rio Doso Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9973 Rio Doso Dr have?
Some of 9973 Rio Doso Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9973 Rio Doso Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9973 Rio Doso Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9973 Rio Doso Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9973 Rio Doso Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9973 Rio Doso Dr offer parking?
No, 9973 Rio Doso Dr does not offer parking.
Does 9973 Rio Doso Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9973 Rio Doso Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9973 Rio Doso Dr have a pool?
No, 9973 Rio Doso Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9973 Rio Doso Dr have accessible units?
No, 9973 Rio Doso Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9973 Rio Doso Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9973 Rio Doso Dr has units with dishwashers.

