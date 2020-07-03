Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 9973 Rio Doso Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
9973 Rio Doso Dr
Last updated February 28 2020 at 8:35 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9973 Rio Doso Dr
9973 Rio Doso Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
9973 Rio Doso Drive, Dallas, TX 75227
Riverway Estates-Bruton Terrace
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9973 Rio Doso Dr have any available units?
9973 Rio Doso Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9973 Rio Doso Dr have?
Some of 9973 Rio Doso Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9973 Rio Doso Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9973 Rio Doso Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9973 Rio Doso Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9973 Rio Doso Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9973 Rio Doso Dr offer parking?
No, 9973 Rio Doso Dr does not offer parking.
Does 9973 Rio Doso Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9973 Rio Doso Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9973 Rio Doso Dr have a pool?
No, 9973 Rio Doso Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9973 Rio Doso Dr have accessible units?
No, 9973 Rio Doso Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9973 Rio Doso Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9973 Rio Doso Dr has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Parson's Green
3211 Scotch Creek Rd
Dallas, TX 75019
Essence on Maple
2626 Throckmorton Street
Dallas, TX 75219
Alta Trinity Green
990 Singleton Boulevard
Dallas, TX 75212
Magnolia off Henderson
2100 Moser Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Oaks White Rock
9000 Poppy Dr
Dallas, TX 75218
Hadley at Bellmar
10640 Steppington Dr
Dallas, TX 75230
Windsor Forest
2970 Spruce Valley Ln
Dallas, TX 75233
Fifteen Forty
1540 Chenault St
Dallas, TX 75228
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University