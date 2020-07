Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

If you need lots of space and storage close to Downtown Dallas, White Rock Lake, and the Dallas Arboretum then look no further. Beautiful, brick home on a quiet cul-de-sac boasts 2 master bedrooms, open kitchen with slab granite, huge island, and gas cook top. Washer dryer and refrigerator stay with the property. This home is in excellent condition and absolutely move in ready.