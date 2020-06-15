All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 9666 Scyene Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
9666 Scyene Rd
Last updated February 18 2020 at 9:44 AM

9666 Scyene Rd

9666 Scyene Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9666 Scyene Road, Dallas, TX 75227
Riverway Estates-Bruton Terrace

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
guest parking
internet access
Rent:$750

Apartment Home Features:
7 Spacious One and Two Bedroom Floor Plans
Living Room
Dining Room
Patio or Balcony
Pantry
Vaulted Ceilings*
Walk-in Closets
Central Heat and Air Conditioning
Ceiling Fans*
Refrigerator/Freezer
Range/Oven
Dishwasher
Garbage Disposal
Tile Floor
Washer/Dryer Connections*
Cable-ready
High-speed Internet
Pet Friendly (call for details)
Unfurnished

*select homes

Community Features:
Gated Property
Small Buildings
Off-street and Guest Parking
Swimming Pool
Play Area
Laundry Facilities On Site
Close to Shopping

Apartment Types & Starting Rates:
1 Bed/1 Bath: 534 - 705 Sq. Ft., $745 - $850 Rent
2 Bed/1 Bath: 897 Sq. Ft., $899 Rent
2 Bed/2 Bath: 973 Sq. Ft., $950 Rent
Water and trash service included in rent.

Rates subject to change at any time.
Application Fee: $45
Admin. Fee: $250-350

Move-in Special:
$299 - $399 First Months Rent!

12 Month Lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9666 Scyene Rd have any available units?
9666 Scyene Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9666 Scyene Rd have?
Some of 9666 Scyene Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9666 Scyene Rd currently offering any rent specials?
9666 Scyene Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9666 Scyene Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 9666 Scyene Rd is pet friendly.
Does 9666 Scyene Rd offer parking?
Yes, 9666 Scyene Rd offers parking.
Does 9666 Scyene Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9666 Scyene Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9666 Scyene Rd have a pool?
Yes, 9666 Scyene Rd has a pool.
Does 9666 Scyene Rd have accessible units?
No, 9666 Scyene Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 9666 Scyene Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9666 Scyene Rd has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

5225 Maple Avenue
5225 Maple Ave
Dallas, TX 75235
Bent Oaks
16000 Bent Tree Forest Cir
Dallas, TX 75248
Avondale at Bellmar
10830 Stone Canyon Rd
Dallas, TX 75230
Gables Uptown Tower
3227 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Regal Crossing
7575 Chaucer Pl
Dallas, TX 75237
The Entro
5535 Harvest Hill Rd
Dallas, TX 75230
Crest at Park Central
7929 Churchill Way
Dallas, TX 75251
San Mateo Forest Apartments
7110 San Mateo Blvd
Dallas, TX 75223

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University