9666 Scyene Rd

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool guest parking internet access

Rent:$750



Apartment Home Features:

7 Spacious One and Two Bedroom Floor Plans

Living Room

Dining Room

Patio or Balcony

Pantry

Vaulted Ceilings*

Walk-in Closets

Central Heat and Air Conditioning

Ceiling Fans*

Refrigerator/Freezer

Range/Oven

Dishwasher

Garbage Disposal

Tile Floor

Washer/Dryer Connections*

Cable-ready

High-speed Internet

Pet Friendly (call for details)

Unfurnished



*select homes



Community Features:

Gated Property

Small Buildings

Off-street and Guest Parking

Swimming Pool

Play Area

Laundry Facilities On Site

Close to Shopping



Apartment Types & Starting Rates:

1 Bed/1 Bath: 534 - 705 Sq. Ft., $745 - $850 Rent

2 Bed/1 Bath: 897 Sq. Ft., $899 Rent

2 Bed/2 Bath: 973 Sq. Ft., $950 Rent

Water and trash service included in rent.



Rates subject to change at any time.

Application Fee: $45

Admin. Fee: $250-350



Move-in Special:

$299 - $399 First Months Rent!



12 Month Lease