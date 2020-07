Amenities

Wonderfully redone traditional 1960's retro home in Richardson ISD on nearly half acre with 4 oversized BR's, lots of storage and plenty of room to roam around in! There are 2 separate fenced yard areas and beautiful trees and landscaping. This home features a swimming pool, all appliances and a massive garage! All yard work and pool service included in rent. We are pet friendly with additional deposits.