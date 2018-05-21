Rent Calculator
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:21 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7335 Clemson Drive
7335 Clemson Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
7335 Clemson Drive, Dallas, TX 75214
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move-in condition in Lakewood Elementary! 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, fireplace, new paint and updated flooring throughout. Large backyard with detached garage. Fantastic neighborhood!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7335 Clemson Drive have any available units?
7335 Clemson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7335 Clemson Drive have?
Some of 7335 Clemson Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7335 Clemson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7335 Clemson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7335 Clemson Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7335 Clemson Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 7335 Clemson Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7335 Clemson Drive offers parking.
Does 7335 Clemson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7335 Clemson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7335 Clemson Drive have a pool?
No, 7335 Clemson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7335 Clemson Drive have accessible units?
No, 7335 Clemson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7335 Clemson Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7335 Clemson Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
