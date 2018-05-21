All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 7335 Clemson Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
7335 Clemson Drive
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:21 PM

7335 Clemson Drive

7335 Clemson Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7335 Clemson Drive, Dallas, TX 75214

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move-in condition in Lakewood Elementary! 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, fireplace, new paint and updated flooring throughout. Large backyard with detached garage. Fantastic neighborhood!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7335 Clemson Drive have any available units?
7335 Clemson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7335 Clemson Drive have?
Some of 7335 Clemson Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7335 Clemson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7335 Clemson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7335 Clemson Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7335 Clemson Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7335 Clemson Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7335 Clemson Drive offers parking.
Does 7335 Clemson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7335 Clemson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7335 Clemson Drive have a pool?
No, 7335 Clemson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7335 Clemson Drive have accessible units?
No, 7335 Clemson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7335 Clemson Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7335 Clemson Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Monaco On The Trail
3003 Carlisle St
Dallas, TX 75204
Alexan Ross
4001 Ross Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
Lincoln Crossing
19251 Preston Rd
Dallas, TX 75252
Post Worthington
2808 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Haven Lake Highlands
7077 Watercrest Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75231
Citadel At Preston
6104 Lyndon B Johnson Fwy
Dallas, TX 75240
The Continental
1810 Commerce St
Dallas, TX 75201
AMLI Fountain Place
1800 North Field Street
Dallas, TX 75202

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University