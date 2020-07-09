All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 7027 London Fog Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
7027 London Fog Drive
Last updated May 1 2020 at 8:52 PM

7027 London Fog Drive

7027 London Fog Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7027 London Fog Drive, Dallas, TX 75227
Piedmont

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enjoy this cute one story home located in Dallas featuring an open concept living and entertainment space with a fireplace. 3 bedroom 2 baths. Home boasts stunning laminate wood flooring and plush carpet in the bedrooms. Entertain in the over sized fenced backyard. Come view this lovely home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7027 London Fog Drive have any available units?
7027 London Fog Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7027 London Fog Drive have?
Some of 7027 London Fog Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7027 London Fog Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7027 London Fog Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7027 London Fog Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7027 London Fog Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7027 London Fog Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7027 London Fog Drive offers parking.
Does 7027 London Fog Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7027 London Fog Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7027 London Fog Drive have a pool?
No, 7027 London Fog Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7027 London Fog Drive have accessible units?
No, 7027 London Fog Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7027 London Fog Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7027 London Fog Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Merc
1800 Main St
Dallas, TX 75201
Alta Design District
1531 Inspiration Dr
Dallas, TX 75207
Olympus at Ross
3501 Ross Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Lakewood Greens
7150 E Grand Ave
Dallas, TX 75223
The Positano 55+
2519 John West Road
Dallas, TX 75228
The Dylan
4533 Cedar Springs
Dallas, TX 75219
The Element
1800 Main St
Dallas, TX 75201
Tivoli
18950 Lina St
Dallas, TX 75287

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University