7027 London Fog Drive

Enjoy this cute one story home located in Dallas featuring an open concept living and entertainment space with a fireplace. 3 bedroom 2 baths. Home boasts stunning laminate wood flooring and plush carpet in the bedrooms. Entertain in the over sized fenced backyard. Come view this lovely home today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
