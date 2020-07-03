6017 Lewis Street, Dallas, TX 75206 Lowest Greenville
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Don't miss this opportunity to rent in a fantastic location close to Downtown Dallas, Lakewood and Lower Greenville! This Duplex also features a large backyard with privacy for entertaining and room for dogs to run.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
