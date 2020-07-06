All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 25 2019 at 10:48 PM

5908 Firethorn Drive

5908 Firethorn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5908 Firethorn Drive, Dallas, TX 75249
Mountain Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This spacious 3 bedroom and 2 bath house is in a quit neighborhood. New luxury plank flooring. Spacious backyard. Pet Friendly. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5908 Firethorn Drive have any available units?
5908 Firethorn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5908 Firethorn Drive have?
Some of 5908 Firethorn Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5908 Firethorn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5908 Firethorn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5908 Firethorn Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5908 Firethorn Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5908 Firethorn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5908 Firethorn Drive offers parking.
Does 5908 Firethorn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5908 Firethorn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5908 Firethorn Drive have a pool?
No, 5908 Firethorn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5908 Firethorn Drive have accessible units?
No, 5908 Firethorn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5908 Firethorn Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5908 Firethorn Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

