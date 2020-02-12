All apartments in Dallas
5803 Hudson Street
Last updated April 17 2020 at 5:18 PM

5803 Hudson Street

Location

5803 Hudson Street, Dallas, TX 75206
Lowest Greenville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lower Greenville 3 story rooftop townhome only mins to Truck Yard, HG Supply Co & more! Brand new kitchen and appliances with quartz counters and soft close cabinets. Townhome features 2 beds & 2 baths on split levels, With a double attached garage on the ground floor with washer and dryer included. The master suite is on the 3rd floor featuring walk-in closet, separate shower and dual vanities. Loft also on the 3rd floor could be used as a home office or 2nd living area. Views of downtown Dallas from the 4th-floor roof deck! This truly beautiful townhome within walking distance to the best of dining and social life!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5803 Hudson Street have any available units?
5803 Hudson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5803 Hudson Street have?
Some of 5803 Hudson Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5803 Hudson Street currently offering any rent specials?
5803 Hudson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5803 Hudson Street pet-friendly?
No, 5803 Hudson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5803 Hudson Street offer parking?
Yes, 5803 Hudson Street offers parking.
Does 5803 Hudson Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5803 Hudson Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5803 Hudson Street have a pool?
No, 5803 Hudson Street does not have a pool.
Does 5803 Hudson Street have accessible units?
No, 5803 Hudson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5803 Hudson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5803 Hudson Street has units with dishwashers.

