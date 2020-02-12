5803 Hudson Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Lower Greenville 3 story rooftop townhome only mins to Truck Yard, HG Supply Co & more! Brand new kitchen and appliances with quartz counters and soft close cabinets. Townhome features 2 beds & 2 baths on split levels, With a double attached garage on the ground floor with washer and dryer included. The master suite is on the 3rd floor featuring walk-in closet, separate shower and dual vanities. Loft also on the 3rd floor could be used as a home office or 2nd living area. Views of downtown Dallas from the 4th-floor roof deck! This truly beautiful townhome within walking distance to the best of dining and social life!