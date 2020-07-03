5617 Martel Avenue

Amenities
Executive Rental: Fully furnished, all utilities paid, professional bi-weekly cleaning
Separate entry; dedicated parking spot; alarm system, 50'' HDTV with premium channels
Dining area; kitchen & pantry; full-size stove, microwave, refrigerator (SS), coffee maker; granite counters
BA: Full bath with tub, granite floor & counter
BR: Queen-size bed, dresser, work desk, full-length mirror; huge walk-in closet 9’ x 6'
All utilities included: electric, water, cable, high-speed internet & Wi-Fi