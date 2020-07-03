All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 5617 Martel Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
5617 Martel Avenue
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

5617 Martel Avenue

5617 Martel Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Glencoe Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5617 Martel Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Glencoe Park

Amenities

granite counters
new construction
all utils included
parking
walk in closets
alarm system
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
internet access
new construction
Executive Rental: Fully furnished, all utilities paid, professional bi-weekly cleaning
Separate entry; dedicated parking spot; alarm system, 50'' HDTV with premium channels
Dining area; kitchen & pantry; full-size stove, microwave, refrigerator (SS), coffee maker; granite counters
BA: Full bath with tub, granite floor & counter
BR: Queen-size bed, dresser, work desk, full-length mirror; huge walk-in closet 9’ x 6'
All utilities included: electric, water, cable, high-speed internet & Wi-Fi

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5617 Martel Avenue have any available units?
5617 Martel Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5617 Martel Avenue have?
Some of 5617 Martel Avenue's amenities include granite counters, new construction, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5617 Martel Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5617 Martel Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5617 Martel Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5617 Martel Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5617 Martel Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5617 Martel Avenue offers parking.
Does 5617 Martel Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5617 Martel Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5617 Martel Avenue have a pool?
No, 5617 Martel Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5617 Martel Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5617 Martel Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5617 Martel Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5617 Martel Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

IMT Prestonwood
15480 Dallas Parkway
Dallas, TX 75248
4123 Cedar Springs
4123 Cedar Springs Rd
Dallas, TX 75219
Gables McKinney Avenue
2500 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75201
Post Heights
3015 State Street Suite 111
Dallas, TX 75204
4110 Fairmount
4110 Fairmount St
Dallas, TX 75219
Ventana at Spring Valley
5555 Spring Valley Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
The Hamptons
18175 Midway Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Muse at Midtown
13675 Noel Road
Dallas, TX 75240

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University