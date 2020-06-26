5313 Reiger Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

One month free! Offered as $100 off each month. First floor unit with 2 beds, 1 bath and tons of character. Bathroom was just remodeled. Kitchen just got new countertops, new cooking range, and a new dishwasher. Located near Baylor, downtown, Knox-Henderson, Greenville Ave, Lakewood, White Rock Lake, Whole Foods, Munger Park, and The Garden Cafe. Large fenced in backyard with plenty of parking and grass area. Gated parking in the rear as well. Stackable washer-dryer included. Central HVAC. A fridge can be rented for $25 per month.