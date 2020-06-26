All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 5313 Reiger Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
5313 Reiger Avenue
Last updated March 14 2020 at 2:28 AM

5313 Reiger Avenue

5313 Reiger Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Old East Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5313 Reiger Avenue, Dallas, TX 75214
Old East Dallas

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
One month free! Offered as $100 off each month. First floor unit with 2 beds, 1 bath and tons of character. Bathroom was just remodeled. Kitchen just got new countertops, new cooking range, and a new dishwasher. Located near Baylor, downtown, Knox-Henderson, Greenville Ave, Lakewood, White Rock Lake, Whole Foods, Munger Park, and The Garden Cafe. Large fenced in backyard with plenty of parking and grass area. Gated parking in the rear as well. Stackable washer-dryer included. Central HVAC. A fridge can be rented for $25 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5313 Reiger Avenue have any available units?
5313 Reiger Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5313 Reiger Avenue have?
Some of 5313 Reiger Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5313 Reiger Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5313 Reiger Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5313 Reiger Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5313 Reiger Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5313 Reiger Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5313 Reiger Avenue offers parking.
Does 5313 Reiger Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5313 Reiger Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5313 Reiger Avenue have a pool?
No, 5313 Reiger Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5313 Reiger Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5313 Reiger Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5313 Reiger Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5313 Reiger Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeside at Northpark
9600 Golf Lakes Trl
Dallas, TX 75231
Post Coles Corner
3096 N Hall Street Suite 173
Dallas, TX 75204
Parson's Green
3211 Scotch Creek Rd
Dallas, TX 75019
The Trellis At Lake Highlands
9707 Walnut Hill Ln
Dallas, TX 75238
Arrive West End
800 Ross Ave
Dallas, TX 75202
Allure North Dallas
4300 Horizon North Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287
City North
7373 Valley View Ln
Dallas, TX 75240
Casa Grande Villas Apartments
1315 S Barry Ave
Dallas, TX 75223

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University