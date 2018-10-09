All apartments in Dallas
5301 Alpha Road

5301 Alpha Road · No Longer Available
Location

5301 Alpha Road, Dallas, TX 75240

Amenities

pet friendly
gym
pool
courtyard
courtyard
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5301 Alpha Road Apt #464, Dallas, TX 75240 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dawn Phipps, Dash, (469) 570-9994. Available from: 04/10/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed. Kick back and relax knowing everything you need is right outside your door. From lushly landscaped courtyards, to corner stores, with a complete fitness center, pool, and luxury amenities open 24 hours a day. Located directly across from the Galleria, we are surrounded by some of the best shopping and restaurants that Dallas has to offer. Should you need to travel to other areas in the metroplex, Interstate 635 and the Dallas North Tollway are mere minutes away. [ Published 13-Apr-19 / ID 2913222 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5301 Alpha Road have any available units?
5301 Alpha Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5301 Alpha Road have?
Some of 5301 Alpha Road's amenities include pet friendly, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5301 Alpha Road currently offering any rent specials?
5301 Alpha Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5301 Alpha Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5301 Alpha Road is pet friendly.
Does 5301 Alpha Road offer parking?
No, 5301 Alpha Road does not offer parking.
Does 5301 Alpha Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5301 Alpha Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5301 Alpha Road have a pool?
Yes, 5301 Alpha Road has a pool.
Does 5301 Alpha Road have accessible units?
No, 5301 Alpha Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5301 Alpha Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5301 Alpha Road does not have units with dishwashers.

