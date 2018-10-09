Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities courtyard gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

5301 Alpha Road Apt #464, Dallas, TX 75240 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dawn Phipps, Dash, (469) 570-9994. Available from: 04/10/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed. Kick back and relax knowing everything you need is right outside your door. From lushly landscaped courtyards, to corner stores, with a complete fitness center, pool, and luxury amenities open 24 hours a day. Located directly across from the Galleria, we are surrounded by some of the best shopping and restaurants that Dallas has to offer. Should you need to travel to other areas in the metroplex, Interstate 635 and the Dallas North Tollway are mere minutes away. [ Published 13-Apr-19 / ID 2913222 ]