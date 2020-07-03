5140 Willis Avenue

Amenities

dishwasher gym pool fireplace range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven range Property Amenities gym pool

Welcome Home to This One Bedroom with a Sunroom! Enjoy Community Amenities such as Relaxing in the Pool after You Work Out in the Gym! Conveniently Located in the Heart of a Dallas with Restaurants and a Wide Range of Shopping Within a Short Walk in One of the Most Sought After Addresses Bringing Luxury Living to the Knox Henderson Area.