5140 Willis Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206 Vickery Place
Amenities
dishwasher
gym
pool
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Welcome Home to This One Bedroom with a Sunroom! Enjoy Community Amenities such as Relaxing in the Pool after You Work Out in the Gym! Conveniently Located in the Heart of a Dallas with Restaurants and a Wide Range of Shopping Within a Short Walk in One of the Most Sought After Addresses Bringing Luxury Living to the Knox Henderson Area.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5140 Willis Avenue have any available units?
5140 Willis Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5140 Willis Avenue have?
Some of 5140 Willis Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5140 Willis Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5140 Willis Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.