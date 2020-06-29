Rent Calculator
Home
Dallas, TX
5086 Matilda Street
5086 Matilda Street
5086 Matilda Street
5086 Matilda Street, Dallas, TX 75206
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
refrigerator
dishwasher
refrigerator
recently renovated
pool
Cute updated condo Large 2 bed, 2 bath on the SMU Mustang Express line. Walking distance from Central Market ,Old Town and on the SMU bus line . Perfect for Lease, upgrade Appliance.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5086 Matilda Street have any available units?
5086 Matilda Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5086 Matilda Street have?
Some of 5086 Matilda Street's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5086 Matilda Street currently offering any rent specials?
5086 Matilda Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5086 Matilda Street pet-friendly?
No, 5086 Matilda Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 5086 Matilda Street offer parking?
No, 5086 Matilda Street does not offer parking.
Does 5086 Matilda Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5086 Matilda Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5086 Matilda Street have a pool?
Yes, 5086 Matilda Street has a pool.
Does 5086 Matilda Street have accessible units?
No, 5086 Matilda Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5086 Matilda Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5086 Matilda Street has units with dishwashers.
