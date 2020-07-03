All apartments in Dallas
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4926 Mission Avenue
Last updated August 7 2019 at 5:56 AM

4926 Mission Avenue

4926 Mission Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4926 Mission Avenue, Dallas, TX 75204
Henderson

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
internet cafe
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
4926 Mission Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206 - 3 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Sagai Tystad, Taco Street Locating, (469) 300-5533. Available from: 08/04/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. So you’ve started a cult. Don’t worry. It’s not one of those “take all your money and I-get-to-sleep-with-your-spouse” type cults. Your cult is dedicated to the infinite mystery of delicious tacos. Yes, you’re the leader of a sweet taco-oriented cult. Cool right? You and your every-growing flock of hungry worshippers seem to think so. But alas, not everyone is on board with your brand of savory salvation. The locals in your town have somehow come to the conclusion that your cult is a danger to society. In their haste, they have rallied around and kicked your cult out of town. No tacos for them. Despite this setback, you’ve been tasked to find your cult a new home. A beautiful home filled with bountiful bacon-y bliss. A land of corn and or flour wrapped opportunity. And now you’ve found it. This wonderful apartment complex has everything you and your taco-obsessed herd will need. An elegant indoor clubhouse where you hold queso-y sermons. There’s lots of other nice stuff too. Go forth and taco. ___________________________________________________________ Unit Amenities Expansive 10’ ceilings Authentic hand-scraped hardwood floors Integrated desk, bookcase, display shelves and display niche Full size washer and dryer connections Extravagant walk-in closets with custom wood shelving Convenient pass-through laundry feature Pre-wired intrusion alarm Granite or quartz countertop with elegant backsplash Under cabinet lighting Stainless steel Energy Star appliances Tall tub dishwasher and front-end control electric range Generous pantries with wood shelving Ceramic tile surrounding tub and shower Vaulted ceilings 2” stylized wood blinds Elegant built-in wine rack Spacious studies with glass doors Designer mudroom detail Ceiling fans with lighting in bedrooms and living room Private balcony Custom cabinetry with glass front displays Gourmet preparation island with designer lighting Side-by-side refrigerator and built-in-microwave Opulent track lighting in the kitchen and dining area Oversized soaking tub and walk-in-shower Water efficient plumbing features ___________________________________________________________ Community Amenities Elaborate entertainment lounge with Wi-Fi café Fully-equipped wellness center Resort-style swimming pool with expansive tanning areas Grilling areas with premium outdoor cooking equipment Business center with PCs and Macs Highly specialized Technogym® cardio machines & free weights Interactive pool water features with LED lighting Relaxation courtyard with lush landscaping ================================= In the apartment hunt? Howdy! I’m Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I’m a beach going, world traveling, rock climbing Dallas girl. I have a super cool business where I help people like you find apartments in Dallas. I love showing newcomers around town and helping people figure out where to live. I have an entire process designed to make the apartment locating hunt easy and fun. Plus I’m super free to work with. Free like that Netflix account your parents don’t know you still use. Reach out to me so I can make your apartment hunt awesome! [ Published 7-Aug-19 / ID 3109725 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4926 Mission Avenue have any available units?
4926 Mission Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4926 Mission Avenue have?
Some of 4926 Mission Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4926 Mission Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4926 Mission Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4926 Mission Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4926 Mission Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4926 Mission Avenue offer parking?
No, 4926 Mission Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4926 Mission Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4926 Mission Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4926 Mission Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4926 Mission Avenue has a pool.
Does 4926 Mission Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4926 Mission Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4926 Mission Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4926 Mission Avenue has units with dishwashers.

