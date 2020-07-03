4515 Lafayette Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful gated community just min away from Knox Henderson, Uptown, Downtown, Deep Ellum and Greeneville Ave. You can walk to Kroger, Target or even Katy Trail. There is a lot of new development in this area so if you are looking for an amazing townhouse at an amazing price this is it! All the upgrades:Extensive crown molding, SS appliances including fridge remain, granite CT, and soaring ceilings! View of downtown from master bedroom! This property is unique in the area with all the new modern townhomes being built-don't miss this amazing opportunity!