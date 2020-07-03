All apartments in Dallas
Location

4515 Lafayette Street, Dallas, TX 75204

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful gated community just min away from Knox Henderson, Uptown, Downtown, Deep Ellum and Greeneville Ave. You can walk to Kroger, Target or even Katy Trail. There is a lot of new development in this area so if you are looking for an amazing townhouse at an amazing price this is it! All the upgrades:Extensive crown molding, SS appliances including fridge remain, granite CT, and soaring ceilings! View of downtown from master bedroom! This property is unique in the area with all the new modern townhomes being built-don't miss this amazing opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4515 Lafayette Street have any available units?
4515 Lafayette Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4515 Lafayette Street have?
Some of 4515 Lafayette Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4515 Lafayette Street currently offering any rent specials?
4515 Lafayette Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4515 Lafayette Street pet-friendly?
No, 4515 Lafayette Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4515 Lafayette Street offer parking?
No, 4515 Lafayette Street does not offer parking.
Does 4515 Lafayette Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4515 Lafayette Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4515 Lafayette Street have a pool?
No, 4515 Lafayette Street does not have a pool.
Does 4515 Lafayette Street have accessible units?
No, 4515 Lafayette Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4515 Lafayette Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4515 Lafayette Street has units with dishwashers.

